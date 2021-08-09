 IPCC report: ′reality check′ as widespread climate changes rapidly intensify | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

IPCC report: 'reality check' as widespread climate changes rapidly intensify

World leaders will fail to honor their climate pledges unless they make "immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions" to greenhouse gas emissions, a long-awaited assessment finds.

Firefighter extinguishes wildfires in Turkey

Climate change has made heat waves hotter and more frequent

Carbon pollution has risen to such extremes that a key threshold in the fight to stop climate change — limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century — will be crossed within the next 15 years.

That is one of the key findings from a landmark report approved by delegates from 195 countries and published Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The analysis, which comes amid record-breaking heat and rains that have rocked rich and poor countries alike, draws on more than 14,000 peer-reviewed studies to assess the physical science of climate change. It paints a sober picture of a planet warped beyond recognition by members of a single species in the space of just a few hundred years.

"This report is a reality check," said Valérie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of the IPCC working group that prepared it.

A man clearing floodwaters from his house

Also the world's richest countries are suffering from worsening weather extremes

By burning fossil fuels and releasing gases that heat the Earth like a greenhouse, people have warmed the planet by about 1.1 C. Across the world, the report shows, this has made heat waves and heavy rains stronger and more common. The share of tropical cyclones with high wind speeds has risen. In many regions, droughts are drier and last longer.

Since the last major IPCC assessment report in 2014, scientists have also grown more certain that climate change has made individual fires, floods and storms stronger. There is a simple solution to prevent weather getting worse — to stop burning fossil fuels — but governments, businesses and individual people are failing to do so fast enough. 

"When I look at the results we found on climate extremes, then I'd say we are in a climate crisis," said Sonia Seneviratne, a scientist at the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, and co-author of the report. "We really have a very big problem."

Opencast coal mine in Russia

Greenhouse gases continue to accumulate in the atmosphere as people burn fossil fuels

How fast is climate change heating the world?

In 2015, world leaders pledged to limit warming by the end of the century to well below 2 C — ideally 1.5 C — in a global effort to avoid escalating catastrophes. But they are instead pursuing policies that put the planet on track for 3 C, according to German-based research group Climate Action Tracker.

While the 1.5 C target will be broached within a couple of decades, temperatures could be brought back below it by the end of the century under the report's most ambitious scenario for cutting pollution. As well as rapidly decarbonizing the global economy, it would involve sucking enormous amounts of CO2 out of the atmosphere. But the technology to do so is expensive, and there is little evidence to suggest it could work at the scales needed.

"It's much easier to avoid emissions now rather than blowing past our carbon budget and having to take a lot of emissions out of the atmosphere again," said Malte Meinshausen, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germny and co-author of the report. "That price tag is higher than a lot of the low-hanging fruit that we have today."

Watch video 08:07

Can carbon capture actually work?

What is climate change doing to the planet?

Across the globe, extreme rains will grow 7% heavier for each degree Celsius of global warming. More tropical cyclones will be classed in the highest categories 4 and 5. Asian monsoon rains will fall harder and at different times.

"With every additional increment of global warming, changes in extremes continue to become larger," the authors wrote.

Heavy rains that used to hit once a decade have already grown 30% more likely. But with a further 3 C of warming, they will strike two or even three times per decade, and unleash a third more water when they do fall. Droughts that used to occur once every 10 years will leave soil barren and infertile four times per decade instead. Heat waves — already 2.8 times more likely and 1 C hotter than before the industrial revolution — will be 9.4 times more likely and 5 C hotter.

And the greater the warming, the greater the risk of the climate warping out of step in terms of temperature rise. The report projects heat waves that used to scorch the land once every 50 years will, in a world with 4 C of global warming, instead strike 39 times over the same time period instead. "The report clearly sets out the evidence of the urgency of action," said Veronika Eyring, an Earth systems scientist at the German Aerospace Center and another co-author of the report.

Infographic of heat extremes as temperatures rise

Will feedback loops accelerate warming?

Some of the changes to the climate will spur further warming. Natural carbon sinks in the ocean and on land become less effective as the planet heats. Higher temperatures will thaw even more permafrost — releasing vast quantities of methane into the atmosphere — while melting snow and ice cover that reflects heat away from the planet. The Arctic is likely to be practically free of sea ice in September at least once before 2050.

Still, scientists say permafrost thaw, the most worrying of these, is not enough to lead to runaway warming within a dramatic, self-reinforcing acceleration of climate change. But that would make the fight to stabilize the climate harder. Higher levels of atmospheric pollution mean stronger feedback loops that become harder to predict.

Some processes have also started that cannot be stopped. Sea levels are expected to rise more than 0.5 meter (1 foot 8 inches) this century. This has already started to make coastal floods stronger and more likely, and will continue to do so in the future. Scientists say that uncertainties in how ice sheets respond to warming mean that far worse extremes – 2 meters by 2100 and 5 meters by 2150 under a "very high" emissions scenario – can't be ruled out.

Every bit of climate protection helps, said Douglas Maraun, a scientist at the Wegener Center for Climate and Global Change in Austria and also a co-author of the report. "Every degree – or 10th of a degree – of warming that is avoided reduces the risk of extreme events. Perhaps that helps us not to bury our heads in the sand."

Flooding in Jakarta

Sea levels will keep rising long after greenhouse gas emissions stop

Stopping fossil fuels

The biggest sources of the greenhouse gas emissions changing the climate are coal, oil and gas. But the report's 43-page summary for policymakers, a document prepared first by scientists and then approved line-by-line by government delegates, does not contain the words "fossil fuels."

IPCC authors are not allowed to comment on the approval meeting itself, which is confidential, but "in the material that the scientists write, absolutely, fossil fuels get mentioned," said climate scientist Meinshausen. But "even while we lose some words, it is a remarkable achievement to have in the end the agreement from all governments. Not a single government in the world can now turn around and say they don't believe what the IPCC wrote."

"The science stands for itself and was not watered down in the process," added Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford and co-author of the report.

The IPCC report is the first installment of three and comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in the United Kingdom in November. World leaders will discuss solutions like promising to stop burning coal by 2030 and fulfilling a pledge made by rich countries to pay poorer ones $100 billion a year to adapt to climate change by 2020. They havet so far failed to do so.

  • An old man climbs over a destroyed bridge to his neighborhood in Bad Neuenahr, Germany

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Fierce flash floods in Europe

    Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

  • vehicles semi submerged in flood waters

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    London submerged

    Extreme flooding across northern Europe also hit the United Kingdom, with parts of London swamped by fast-rising waters as almost a month of rain fell in a single day. Subway stations were quickly flooded and streets submerged. The flash flooding showed that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

  • A man wading past a submerged car along a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Extreme rainy seasons

    Record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

  • subway train flooded with water

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Floodwaters inundate central China

    Days of record-breaking rainfall also caused devastating flooding across China's central Henan province in late July. Scores people have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced — and many are still unaccounted missing. In the provincial capital Zhengzhou, people were trapped in an underground railway when it was inundated with water. Rural areas are said to have been hit even worse.

  • A helicopter drops water on a forest fire

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Greece melts down amid heat waves

    As nations flood in northern Europe, southern countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heat waves in the early summer. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

  • A firefighter fights a fire with a hose

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires

    "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,200 people have been evacuated across the still-burning region.

  • Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Heat records in the US, Canada

    Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

  • The Bootleg fire burns in southeast Oregon, at night, with a fire truck in the foreground

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Wildfires sparking thunderstorms

    The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

  • Workers from Brazil's state-run environment agency IBAMA speak with a farmer about an area consumed by fire near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'?

    To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

  • Men dig for water in the dry Mandrare river bed, in Madagascar

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    'On the verge of starvation'

    After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

  • A mother is trying to cross floodwater with her child.

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    More people fleeing natural disasters

    The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.

    Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun