Iowa school shooting leaves 'multiple gunshot victims'

Police and emergency services responded to the shooting at Perry High School in the US state of Iowa. The number of people hurt by the gunfire is still unclear, with local law enforcement saying the shooting is now over.

A school shooting at Perry High School in the midwestern US state has resulted in "multiple gunshot victims," local law enforcement officials said Friday.

Perry is roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines, Iowa's state capital, and is situated in Dallas County.

What do we know so far?

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said multiple wounded people have been found, but did not give a specific number on how many were injured or if any people were killed. He said the incident was over.

"We're still unclear exactly how many are injured or what the extent of those are, but we're working on that right now," Infante said, referring to the victims. "There is no further danger to the public."

The gunfire occurred on the first day back from annual winter break for students. Infante said the school day hadn't begun when the shooting occurred and there were "very few students and faculty in the building" during the violence.

US news outlets CNN and NBC News have reported that the gunman was dead, citing law enforcement. Infante said the shooter was identified but did not provide further details.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigating is probing the shooting, with FBI agents also at the scene of the crime.

wd/sms (Reuters, AFP)