IOC: Olympics tweet remembering Nazi-era Berlin games sparks outrage

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) was widely condemned on Friday for a tweet it posted recalling the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, as the organizing body marked a year before next summer's event in Tokyo.

The social media post was part of a series of celebratory tweets to mark one year before the delayed Olympics in Tokyo. The tweet, which was posted on Thursday, read: "This is turning out to be quite a Throwback Thursday already! Berlin 1936 marked the 1st Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron. We can't wait for the next one. Stronger Together."

The post drew a response from the Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account on Friday, saying: "For 2 weeks the Nazi dictatorship camouflaged its racist, militaristic character. It exploited the Games to impress foreign spectators with an image of a peaceful, tolerant Germany. Later, Germany's expansionism, the persecution of Jews & other "enemies of the state" accelerated."

After seizing power in 1933, the Nazis began to systematically persecute and push out Jews — including Jewish athletes. They were excluded from their sports clubs, banned from national teams, titles they had won were taken back and they were prohibited from participating in competitions because they were Jewish. The Nuremberg race laws had been passed a year prior to the Olympics.

The 1936 Olympics in the German capital were an opportunity for Adolf Hitler to promote his government and ideals of racial supremacy and antisemitism.

Adolf Hitler watches on in Berlin's Olympic Stadium, alongside the Italian Crown Prince

The Tokyo Olympics were due to take place from July 24 to August 9 this year but have been postponed until July 23 next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.