IOC blocks Russian athletes from Olympic opening ceremony

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

The athletes, who will be competing in the Games under a neutral flag, "will not participate in the parade of delegations and teams during the opening ceremony since they are individual athletes," IOC director James McLeod said after an IOC executive board meeting on Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A decision on whether they would participate in the closing ceremony had not yet been made, McLeod added.

Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualify for the Games will do so without their flags and anthems. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, athletes from both countries were banned from many international sporting events.

The IOC is now allowing them to compete in individual sports if they don't support the war and have no affiliation with Russia's military or security forces.

So far, 12 Russians and seven Belarusians have qualified for the Games, and McLeod said he estimated 36 Russians and 22 Belarusians would eventually qualify. Their final participation, however, will depend on an IOC review examining each athlete.

