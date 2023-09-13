Invictus Games: Wounded soldiers compete in Düsseldorf
The Invictus Games are taking place in Germany for the first time this year. The Ukrainian team has received a special welcome at the biennial sporting event for injured and ill soldiers and veterans.
Invictus Games founder Prince Harry attends wheelchair rugby competition
Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, founded the Invictus Games for soldiers with permanent mental or physical injuries in 2014. The event, which takes place every two years, is being held for the first time in Germany, in the western city of Düsseldorf, from September 9 to 16.
'Ich bin ein Düsseldorfer'
Wheelchair rugby is as important a discipline as athletics and archery. Opening the Games, Prince Harry declared he felt like a resident of Dusseldorf and said there were "endless opportunities to have your lives touched and hearts opened."
1,500 meters as fast as possible
US athlete Gerald Blakely's goal is to cover 1,500 meters as fast as possible. The event not only showcases the power of sport but is also intended to help participants in their recovery and rehabilitation outside of the Games. This year, over 500 injured soldiers and veterans from 21 nations are competing in 10 sports.
Special welcome for Team Ukraine
The Ukrainian team received a special welcome this year. Volodymyr Hera used his participation in the shot put final to push his message that Ukraine needs F16 jets — as written on his arm.
Challenges of physical and psychological injury
Almost half of the competitors struggle with psychological injuries and illness — the high price of service in the military. The commitment of soldiers should "never be taken for granted," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the opening of the Games on September 9.
Not as light as a feather
This year's slogan for the Invictus Games is "A Home for Respect" — respect for soldiers and veterans and for their efforts to excel in their discipline. Anyone who wants to participate in the event has to train hard. Here, the Jordanian athlete Ahmad Albarahmeh prepares for his successful attempt at 155 kilograms in the powerlift competition.
Team Germany comprises soldiers, police and firefighters
The German team is made up of 31 men and seven women. Most are active or former Bundeswehr soldiers, but this year, for the first time, police officers and firefighters are also taking part, as they too suffer physical and psychological injuries. The athletes want to draw attention to the plight of wounded veterans in Germany.
Family, friends cheer on athletes
Organizers expected around 100,000 spectators to attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf this year. Family and friends, who play an important role in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, make up a large bulk of the audience, but they are joined by many other sports fans.