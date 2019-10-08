 Investigators not treating Limburg truck ramming as terror | News | DW | 16.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Investigators not treating Limburg truck ramming as terror

Police do not suspect a terror motive behind an October 7 ramming incident in Limburg. A Syrian man was arrested following the incident, which injured eight people.

Crash in Limburg (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Wagner)

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Westhessen police presidium said investigators did not believe there was a terror motive behind a widely reported truck ramming in Limburg on October 7.

According to initial reports, a 32-year-old man from Syria allegedly stole a truck and drove through an intersection without stopping, ramming into eight vehicles. The man and eight others were injured, and he was eventually placed in custody during the investigation for attempted murder and a possible terror motive.

Read more: WWII bomb self-detonates in German field, leaves crater

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Hessen state prosecutors in Frankfurt would not speculate on a new motive. The investigation will be turned back over to local police. State police have not completely ruled out a terror motive and will not yet close the case.

Watch video 01:47

Truck rams into cars in Limburg, Germany

mkg/se (Reuters, dpa)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German authorities investigating stolen truck ramming

A man from Syria has been arrested after a truck plowed into a line of cars in the western city of Limburg. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that as yet, there was no clear motive behind the incident. (08.10.2019)  

Stolen truck rams into cars in Limburg, Germany

More than a dozen people were injured after a stolen truck slammed into cars in the German city of Limburg. Police have detained the driver and are "not ruling out" any motives. (08.10.2019)  

WWII bomb self-detonates in German field, leaves crater

An aging chemical detonator caused a World War II bomb in western Germany to explode without an external trigger. The resulting crater had some residents mistaking the blast for a meteor. (24.06.2019)  

German town stops playing nursery rhyme after complaint from vegan

A town mayor granted relief to a local vegan woman who was offended by the lyrics of a nursery rhyme played multiple times a day. The fact the version of the song contained no vocals was no consolation. (09.02.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Truck rams into cars in Limburg, Germany  

Related content

Deutschland Limburg Lastwagen rammt Fahrzeuge

German authorities investigating stolen truck ramming 08.10.2019

A man from Syria has been arrested after a truck plowed into a line of cars in the western city of Limburg. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that as yet, there was no clear motive behind the incident.

Deutschland Benzinpreise

Man returns cash after robbing gas station near Frankfurt 29.09.2018

It is unclear why the masked man robbed a Griesheim gas station and hours later came back to return the cash. But the robber was faster than police on both occasions.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Shakhtar Donetsk

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League success marred by ‘disproportionate’ policing 23.02.2019

A dispute between a local politician and Frankfurt supporters has escalated after a controversial police operation left several fans injured. The incident comes amid increasing tension between authorities and fans.

Advertisement