Investigators: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women

The New York Attorney General's Office on Tuesday released a detailed summary of its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the state's current governor, Andrew Cuomo. Investigators found that Cuomo had "engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under New York state law."

The report stated: "Specifically, we find that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

Investigators also concluded that Cuomo's office had created a "culture of fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor's frequent flirtations and gender-based comments."

The Attorney General's Office found that culture had also "influenced the improper and inadequate ways" in which Cuomo's office "responded to allegations of harassment."

