Inventive creations: Strandbeests by Theo Jansen

World-class string instruments from Mittenwald

For centuries, violins made in Mittenwald, Bavaria, have earned renown among musicians. In the 18th century, over 90 violin makers lived and worked there. Only nine are left today, but the quality has remained high.

What makes up a typical English breakfast?

Eight ingredients adorn your plate when you order the "Full English Breakfast" at Terry's Cafe in London, including black pudding, baked beans and bubble and squeak. We show how the national dish is prepared.

Alpine Circle - Exploring the Swiss Alps on an E-bike

The Alpine Circle is a new travel route in Switzerland. Euromaxx reporter Diana Piñeros tried it out on an E-bike and visited top attractions in the canton of Graubünden.

Through the ages in Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s capital is one of Europe’s oldest cities. But the architecture of this city of 1.2 million people is still shaped very much by its recent socialist past. Travel blogger Veneta Nikolova reveals some of her favorite spots.

