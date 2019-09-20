Into the blue: Reconnecting with our oceans

Made up of roughly 70% water, humans have long been awed by the oceans and waterways that also comprise 70% of the earth's surface.

Many of us want to be near water. We are willing to pay a lot of money to live or holiday directly on the coast. As researchers and psychologists are increasingly finding, we feel more relaxed, more creative, more empathetic, when in the vicinity of water.

"All of us have in our veins the exact same percentage of salt in our blood that exists in the ocean, and, therefore, we have salt in our blood, in our sweat, in our tears," former US president John F. Kennedy once said of humanity's symbiotic relation with water.

"We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea," he continued, "we are going back from whence we came."

Marine protected areas in pictures Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument Covering an area of almost 1.3 million square kilometers (800,000 square miles), this is among the world's largest marine protected areas. Located in the western Pacific Ocean, it is home to all manner of marine life including green turtles, pearl oysters, giant clams, reef sharks, coconut crabs, dolphins and whales.

Marine protected areas in pictures Pitcairn Islands Marine Reserve Surrounding this British Overseas Territory lies the largest contiguous marine protected area in the world. The 834,334 square kilometers of pristine ocean habitat are monitored via satellite to track potential illegal fishing activity in this vast and remote corner of the South Pacific.

Marine protected areas in pictures The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Situated off the northeastern coast of Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest in the world. A vast area of that reef, which is so big it can be seen from space, forms the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. The reef saw devastating coral bleaching in 2016 and 2017. In an effort to protect the delicate ecosystem, fishing is strictly regulated and commercial ships can only use certain routes.

Marine protected areas in pictures Galapagos Marine Reserve A UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to many animals found nowhere else in the world, the Galapagos Marine Reserve in the Pacific Ocean is administered by Ecuador and is the largest marine park in a developing country.

Marine protected areas in pictures Bowie Seamount marine protected area The Bowie Seamount is an underwater volcano located 180 kilometers off the west coast of Canada. Although the volcano rises about 3,000 meters from the ocean bed, its highest point is 24 meters below sea level. While it may be invisible to those of us living above water, the submerged mountain is home to a rich mix of marine fauna and flora.

Marine protected areas in pictures Chagos archipelago The United Kingdom declared this vast stretch of Indian Ocean a marine protected area in 2010. The legality of the move has been contested by Mauritius, which lays claim to the group of islands. In the 1970s, the UK evicted the entire native population from the archipelago and granted the United States permission to use it as a military base.

Marine protected areas in pictures The Schleswig-Holstein Wadden Sea National Park Extending from the German-Danish maritime border down to the Elbe estuary, and with an area of 4,410 square kilometers, this is doubtless Germany’s largest national park. Due to the intertidal nature of the Wadden Sea, some 30 percent of it is only periodically under water.

Marine protected areas in pictures The Pelagos Sanctuary for Mediterranean Marine Mammals Covering a large area between the French Riviera, Sardinia and the Italian region of Tuscany, this sanctuary was established specifically to protect marine mammals. It is currently the world's only conservation area in international waters.

Marine protected areas in pictures Ross Sea Region Marine Protected Area In October 2016, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) agreed to create a marine protected area off the coast of Antarctica. However, the 1.6 million square kilometers of pristine wilderness will only be protected for 35 years. What happens after remains to be seen.

Marine protected areas in pictures Aquatic Reserve of the South of Gabon The government of Gabon announced in June 2017 creation of a 53,000-square-kilometer network of marine protected areas - the largest in Africa. It would apply to a quarter of Gabon's seas, which are incredibly rich in life, including sea turtles, whales, dolphins, corals, even crocodiles. The region is known for rampant overfishing - the reserves are accompanied by a sustainable fishing plan.

Marine protected areas in pictures Cook Islands Marine Park In July 2017, the Cook Islands - a small island nation about halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii - approved designation of the world's new largest marine sanctuaries off its shores. The 1.9-million-square-kilometer preserve includes a core no-fishing zone, otherwise limits on mineral extraction and commercial fishing. It's hoped to help preserve the archipelago's lagoons and reefs. Author: Harald Franzen



The sea around us

Marine biologist and pioneering environment writer Rachel Carsen also waxed about "that great mother of life, the seas." Writing 70 years ago in The Sea Around Us, she was alarmed by our treatment of the ocean. "It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life," she wrote.

In the years since, our oceans have continued to suffer from chemical and plastic pollution, overfishing, coastal overdevelopment and erosion, and more recently climate change-induced sea level rises and coral die-offs. In short, there has been a disconnect between us and our watery lifeblood.

Read more: Plastic pollution: Do beach cleanups really make a difference?

Back in 1950, Carsen knew that humanity would come off second best. "The sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist; the threat is rather to life itself."

Her warning was later echoed by that great chronicler of the oceans, Jacques Cousteau. The sea, he once said, "holds one in its net of wonder forever." And yet, along with the air we breathe, these "essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans."

But Cousteau believed that the ocean was also the ultimate solution to this mess. "The sea, the great unifier, is man's only hope. Now, as never before, the old phrase has a literal meaning: we are all in the same boat."

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Paradise lost Small island nations around the world are already feeling the impact of rising sea levels. And probably none more so than the Maldives in the Indian Ocean, which is considered the lowest-elevation country on the planet. The average elevation of its 26 atolls is just 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level - so it wouldn't take much for the country to be rendered completely uninhabitable.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Underwater property Rising waters have already caused some islanders to flee their homes for higher ground. On the Kiribati islands in the Pacific, some villages have been completely flooded. Local farmers also have to worry about encroachment of saltwater on their crops. The ever-approaching sea means less surface area for agriculture, and a greater need to transport food from afar.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Temporary escape Around 113,000 people call the Kiribati islands home. Locals who've been displaced often end up on the main island of South Tarawa, which has a sea wall to protect low-lying properties on the shore from rising waters - but that's no permanent solution.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Keeping the ocean at bay The Dutch are famous for their efforts to fend off the sea - they built their first dikes to protect land from flooding more than 1,000 years ago. Today, a sophisticated system of dams and dikes allows two-thirds of the population live below sea level. Nevertheless, rising ocean levels are still a concern in the Netherlands, where there are future plans to fortify levees and build surge barriers.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Sinking world heritage Venice in northeastern Italy is no stranger to flooding - and according to experts, the iconic city will continue to sink. The Italian government has invested 9.6 billion euros ($7 billion) in the "Moses" water barrier project, designed to protect the city - a UNESCO World Heritage site - from rising oceans and high tides. The barriers are expected to be completed by 2016.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Crisis in the Caribbean Many small islands in far-flung corners of the ocean don't have the money to fund large-scale climate change mitigation. And often, they're not just facing rising seas - they're also under threat from increasingly frequent cyclones and hurricanes. In the Caribbean islands of St. Lucia and Dominica, frequent storms wreak havoc on local agriculture, including bananas and avocados.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change More severe storms The devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines last November is a clear example of how the unpredictability of climate change can make weather events more severe for islands. Many homes in the typhoon’s path weren’t built to withstand typhoons, which previously tended to strike the north of the country. More than 6,200 people were killed.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Paying for prosperity Some argue that poorer, less-developed countries are now suffering as a consequence of Western industrialization. At the recent climate conference in Warsaw, Philippines Commissioner Yeb Saño made a passionate plea for action, saying: "What my country is going through as a result of this extreme climate event is madness."

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change Floating in the floodwaters Although Bangladesh is on the mainland of Asia, it faces a huge risk from climate change due to its low-lying geography and population density. A mere 1-meter (3-foot) rise in sea level would cause half the country to be under water. Communities have started adapting to increased flooding by using floating agricultural technology to grow their crops.

Sinking islands battle tides of climate change A new brand of refugee There are fears sea level rises could eventually displace entire populations, creating hoards of climate change refugees. One idea floated by President Anote Tong of Kiribati some years ago was the possibility of building artificial islands for displaced locals to live on. Dubai - with its artificial island projects, like the one pictured here - may be able to help by sharing its experience. Author: Natalie Muller



'Blue Mind': Water makes us happy

A landmark 2015 book by marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols, Blue Mind, uses studies in neurobiology and cognitive psychology to show how water not only makes us happy, but must be preserved, protected and restored.

"Our wild waters provide vast cognitive, emotional, physical, psychological, social, and spiritual values for people from birth," Nichols writes in his book that is subtitled: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do.

This is partly due to the neurochemicals that he says flood the brain when we connect with water.

H20's tranquilizing effect on the mind is being reinforced by an increasingly diverse field of research. In 2011, a smartphone app called Mappiness began to track the well-being of around 66,000 users in diverse environments.

"On average, the same people are 5.5 points (on a scale of 100) happier when they're in a coastal environment than when they're in the city," George MacKerron, the co-creator of Mappiness and an environmental economics researcher at England's University of Sussex, told DW.

We are happier by the coast

Lewis Elliot, an associate research fellow at pan-European research initiative BlueHealth 2020 agrees that time by the sea, or inland rivers and lakes, "can benefit mental health, support physical activity, and induce restorative experiences."

The group's reasearch has shown that those who relocated to the sea showed signs of improved mental health.

Reconnecting with water

Not everyone gets that chance, but Neil Morris, a psychologist at the University of Wolverhampton, has found that even a daily bath can significantly improve "general psychological wellness."

Way back in 2001 he told the British newspaper, the Daily Telegraph that his study of 80 people taking regular baths had shown in "a significant drop in feelings of pessimism about the future and increases in hedonic tone, the internal feeling of pleasurability."

Read more: Aquatic imagery: The power of water in art throughout the ages

Nonetheless, researchers are encouraging the cities where most of us live to foster greater public engagement with aquatic environments.

BlueHealth, for example, has worked with a local council in Plymouth in the UK to regenerate a beach and improve access and facilities; while way east in Estonia, inner city coastlines and canals in the cities of Tartu and Tallinn are being revitalized. These reinspired aquatic zones, among many others, are being monitored by BlueHealth to provide further evidence of water's "beneficial health effects across countries and cultures," Elliot told DW.

Pacific islands are increasingly facing the wrath of the climate crisis

An open invitation

By illustrating our primordial connection to water, scientists hope that humans will move quickly to address the severe degradation and loss of biodiversity in our ocean ecosystems, as well as the climate-induced sea level rise, storms and hurricanes that already pose threats to our coastlines.

Against that backdrop. Wallace J. Nichols' ongoing "Blue Mind" educational movement addresses the fact that "we don't teach kids about the cognitive, emotional, psychological, social and spiritual health benefits" of aquatic environments. "We leave neuroscience and psychology out of the conversation," he told DW.

Rather than "bombard people with facts," it's time to make the global ocean "relevant to our day-to-day lives," he said.

To this end, Nichols has extended an open invitation to the youngest son of one of the world's best-known climate change deniers, Donald Trump, to join him in the ocean and to enjoy a "blue mind experience."

"I would love to take Barron Trump whale-watching in Baja (northwest Mexico)," Nichols said. "We would go out with Mexican fisherman and kiss some whales."