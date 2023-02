Isaac Kaledzi

2 hours ago 2 hours ago

The German Minister labour, Hubertus Heil and his colleague for Development Cooperation, Svenja Schulze, are visiting Ghana as part of their tour that would take them to neighboring Ivory Coast as well. Key on their agenda is pushing for better cooperation between Germany and Africa. Hubertus Heil has been talking to DW about the visit and upcoming migration reforms in Germany targeted at Africa.