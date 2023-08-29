  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
CrimeGermany

Interpol seek help to identify child found dead in Germany

August 30, 2023

International police agency Interpol published new information, including facial reconstruction images, of a boy who was found wrapped in foil in the Danube river in Bavaria last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VjDY
German authorities, with a sniffer dog on an inflatable boat, find the body of the boy in the Danube river in May 2022
German authorities find the body of the boy in the Danube river in May 2022Image: Friedrich//dpa/vifogra/picture alliance

German police and the International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, appealed for help to identify a boy who was found dead in the Danube river more than a year ago.

In a statement, Interpol said it was seeking help from the public "to determine the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

The child's body was discovered on May 19, 2022, near Grossmehring in the state of Bavaria in southeast Germany.

Police, authorities waiting by the river, as seen here, have widened the search since they first stumbled upon the case of the dead boy in Danube
Police have widened the search since they first stumbled upon the case of the dead boy in DanubeImage: Friedrich//dpa/vifogra/picture alliance

Interpol casts net wide in search for answers

Interpol issued a "Black Notice" to alert police in the organization's 195 member countries. The notices are a way to gather intelligence on unidentified bodies. 

The results of the investigation suggest that he likely spend time outside Germany, Interpol said.

Jurgen Stock, the Secretary General of the organization, called upon the global enforcement community to cross-check databases and consult open or unsolved cases.

“Someone, somewhere knows something about this boy, making it equally important to release certain details publicly," Stock said.

"Whether he was the victim of trafficking, abduction or violence, we are committed to mobilizing all of INTERPOL’s policing capabilities to identify him and help investigators shed light on his death,” he added.

Child's body weighed down with stone

The boy, thought to be aged between five and six, was found weighed down with a flagstone slab and wrapped in foil in the river.

The organization published greater details, including facial reconstruction images and physical characteristics, as part of the public appeal to identify the boy.

Police said he was approximately 110 cm tall, had brown hair and weighed 15 kg.

It's not known how long the body was in the water when it was discovered.

rm/kb (AFP, DW sources)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Police cordon with a police car in the background

Germany: Police pursue new leads in decades-old cases of slain women

Germany: Police pursue new leads in decades-old cases of slain women

Police in Germany have asked for help identifying 22 women murdered in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Teaming up with Interpol, authorities hope to finally bring justice for these victims.
CrimeAugust 29, 2023
Picture shows hands typing on the illuminated keyboard of a laptop

Police arrest 288 in international 'dark web' drug sting

Police arrest 288 in international 'dark web' drug sting

Europol said thousands of dark web customers around the world could now face prosecution as a result of the sting. It targeted people using the secretive corner of the internet to buy and sell narcotics.
CrimeMay 2, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Investigators examine a damaged Moscow building after it was hit by a drone in August 2023

Ukraine drone attacks on Moscow could escalate

ConflictsAugust 29, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

School children write in a book

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

EducationAugust 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

People in raingear holding umbrellas at a protest

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police cordon with a police car in the background

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Film still 'Priscilla': actors who look like Elvis and Priscilla Presley about to kiss on wedding day.

Venice film fest celebrates cinema despite Hollywood strikes

Venice film fest celebrates cinema despite Hollywood strikes

FilmAugust 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A man loads sandbags onto a the bed of a truck other other people in the background pick sandbags up off a pallet

Florida residents brace for Idalia

Florida residents brace for Idalia

CatastropheAugust 29, 202301:57 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man shows his stone carving at the cemetery in the Mexico City borough of Chilmalhuacan

Mexican stone carvers face emptying quarries

Mexican stone carvers face emptying quarries

BusinessAugust 29, 202301:28 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage