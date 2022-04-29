The Internet Universality Indicators (IUIs), endorsed by UNESCO in 2018, provide a framework to assess international levels of achievement regarding internet governance and development.

They can be applied by the Member States on a voluntary basis to conduct national assessments of Internet development and use the research findings for evidence-based policy discussions and recommendations.

The IUIs do not prescribe a fixed methodological approach but provide a "toolkit", offering an inclusive list of indicators and methods from which selections can be made according to the particularities of the national context.

The framework identifies four fundamental principles, the so-called ROAM principles: Internet that is based on human Rights (R), that is Open (O), Accessible to all (A) and nurtured by Multi-stakeholder participation (M). Together they form the concept of Internet Universality.

The framework contains 303 indicators (including 109 core ones) developed under 6 categories, 25 themes, and 124 questions. On top of the ROAM categories, 79 cross-cutting Indicators (category X) have been developed concerning gender and the needs of children and young people, sustainable development, trust and security, and legal and ethical aspects of the Internet.

In addition, the framework includes 21 contextual indicators concerned with the demographic, social, and economic characteristics of a country. At the beginning of 2022, 5 IUI country reports based on the IUI framework were published and several further assessments were ongoing.

The indicators are comparable to the Media Development Indicators (MDIs) which were adopted by the UNESCO’s International Program for Development of Communication (IPDC) in 2018.

National assessments of the IUI can be conducted either as a full assessment covering all 303 indicators or as a partial assessment covering only the 109 core indicators. Research teams should reflect demographic diversity and diversity in expertise.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a specified UN agency whose declared purpose is to contribute to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, and culture. It was founded in 1945. Today, it has 193 member states and 11 associate members.