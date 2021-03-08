International Women's Day: Why there are so few female coaches in elite sport

When Gitta Axmann talks about her football coaching badge course from 2009, the unpleasant memories come flooding back.

"They thought I was part of the cleaning team," she tells DW. "And then out on the pitch, it was a case of: 'The woman at the back, she can't do it.'"

Stereotypes, demeaning comments, little acknowledgement of ability or competence. That was eleven years ago, but the level of acceptance of women in elite coaching positions in Germany remains small.

According to figures compiled by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), 47% of professional coaching badge holders are women. Yet as the level increases, the proportion of female coaches plummets. In elite sport, women make up only 13% of coaches, figures which have been stagnating for years.

Stale stereotypes

There are several different reasons for this, explains Axmann, nowadays a researcher at the institute for sports sociology and gender studies at the German Sports University in Cologne.

Chief among them: traditional gender clichés and the historical assumption that sports were created for men. In the 1950s, medical myths developed, such as the idea that sport was damaging to the womb or breasts, or that the female body wasn't physically able to compete in sport.

Sociologists speak of the phenomenon of "hegemonic masculinity," which Axmann says still plays a considerable role.

"Men define themselves against everything that isn't masculine," she explains. "That means women, but also homosexuals, and is particularly strong in sport, one of the last remains arenas in which the body is a key determiner of performance." Women, therefore, are considered not tough enough, not assertive enough.

Family and career: incompatible?

Careers in coaching are generally not the most secure, nor are they particularly family-friendly: training in the evening, competitions at the weekend, often only pro-bono with few permanent positions. Axmann herself has never worked as a coach.

"I decided it was just too much," she says. "I also work as a freelancer at weekends, and I couldn't combine everything."

The DOSB is aware of the issue and inserted a 30% gender quota into its constitution in 2014. According to its own equality report in 2020, its top level committees have now effectively achieved gender parity.

But there is no comparable quota for women in actual professional coaching positions, despite a number of DOSB projects in recent years.

"Sports federations can help support women on their paths to the top with mentoring programs aimed especially at former top female athletes," says Sybille Hampel, head of the DOSB working group aimed at increasing the number of top female coaches.

Despite minor progress, coaching in professional sport remains a male-dominated professional.

Wanted: female role models

"The image of the coach as a male figure stubbornly endures," adds Petra Tzschoppe, vice-president of the DOSB and responsible for women and equality, speaking to DW. "And many sports associations still follow this pattern today when it comes to filling coaching positions.

"Professional male athletes are often encouraged to think about future coaching roles during their active careers, but is less often the case with their female counterparts."

One thing which could help is a more visible media presence for women, as well as stronger female coaching networks, better working conditions, full-time contracts, overtime regulations, further education opportunities or alternative working models such as flexible, part-time positions.

"These are hardly secrets, but we need change and we need money to implement them," says Simone Lammers, vice-president of Germany's Professional Coaches Union. "But because the decision-makers are still overwhelmingly male, progress is slow."

Lammers says that many female coaches see themselves as individuals, fighting among male colleagues and functionaries. On the other hand, many also experience support from their male colleagues.

Only 11 percent of Olympic coaches are women

The promotion of female coaches is an international issue. At the last four Olympic Games, only 11 percent of coaches were women, barely one in ten. Now, the International Olympic Committee is striving for more balanced gender representation with its Equality Review Project.

In a recent interview with British broadsheet The Guardian, Jo Coates, head of UK Athletics, spoke about her desire to support female coaches and the need to dismantle old, masculine structures in sport.

"I absolutely agree with her and I wish us all great success," says DOSB vice-president Tzschoppe, stressing that shaking up old structures is not about taking anything away from men, but about opening up pathways in sport for all.

"It's about women in leadership positions being acknowledged and treated respectfully as coaches, without demeaning comments or sexual harassment," she says.

"It's about using everyone's abilities and seeing diversity as a chance. It's the only way for sports organizations to meet the challenges of the future."