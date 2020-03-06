International Women's Day: Rights activists attacked and detained

Kyrgyz police arrested dozens of female protesters and rights activists on Sunday after an unauthorized rally to mark International Women's Day was broken up by a group of masked men.

The disorder took place after activists gathered in one of the squares of the capital Bishkek to stage a march of solidarity against gender-based violence.

Citing multiple cases of forced marriage and domestic violence, activists say women's rights are deteriorating in the former Soviet republic of 6 million amid a resurgence of right-wing ideology.

Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia's most politically volatile country, is also notorious for the illegal practice of bride kidnapping.

Violating public order?

But the women protesters were attacked by masked men, some of whom wore traditional Kyrgyz white felt hats. The attackers barged into the gathering and tore up posters, popped balloons with toy pistols as well as threw eggs at the women.

The assailants left as soon as police arrived on the scene and proceeded to detain about 50 activists, mostly women.

It was unclear what charges they could face.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 1. Women and poverty Poverty makes women more vulnerable to discrimination, on the basis of both gender and their economic situation. Providing practical training to low-income women, as well as offering loans, can empower them to take control of their future and stand up for their rights. According to United Nations (UN) data, women are more likely to live in poverty than men.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 2. Education and training of women Education has long been identified as one of the most important steps to gender equality. Schooling and vocational training can make women more independent, challenge gender sterotypes, and at the same time boost the economy. While access to education is easier for girls than it used to be, some 131 million worldwide were still out of school in 2018.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 3. Women and health Access to adequate health services — from sexual health to mental health to nutrition — is still a major challenge for many women around the world. Working to end harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) also falls within this area of concern. The World Health Organization says an estimated three milion girls are at risk of being cut every year.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 4. Violence against women Violence against women remains a universal problem — although it is more severe in some countries than others. After the 1995 Beijing Conference, two-thirds of all countries involved, implemented laws designed to curtail domestic violence. But there is still much more work to be done when it comes to legal protection and essential services for women needing to escape a violent situation.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 5. Women and armed conflict Armed conflict wreaks havoc on society, with women and girls particularly vulnerable to brutal war tactics such as abduction and sexual violence. To mitigate this, UN programs are increasingly looking to engage women in all aspects of conflict negotiation and peacebuilding as a means of creating more inclusive societies.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 6. Women and the economy Women are vital to economies around the world. Today, they can be CEOs, entrepreneurs, farmers, doctors, scientists and more. But gender discrimination means too many women still end up in low-wage, insecure jobs and are more likely to be exploited in the labor market. Promoting economic empowerment can help women secure decent work and build a better future for themselves.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 7. Women in power and decision-making In recent years, women have made major strides towards better representation in positions of power. But from elected office to the boardroom, there is still a long way to go before true equal representation. Establishing quota laws and encouraging political participation are examples of how women can increase their influence on both a local and global level.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 8. Institutional mechanisms The foundation of special institutions which help to inform the development of new laws, policies and programs have proved vital when it comes to advancing gender equality. National action plans can lead to more informed policymaking which will benefit women in both the short and long term.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 9. Human rights of women The Beijing Platform for Action stresses that women and girls are entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of fundamental human rights — the right to live free from violence, slavery and discrimination, to be educated, to vote, to work and earn a decent wage. "Women's rights are human rights," has become a familar slogan, but gender inequality means women are still more likely to be left behind.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 10. Women and the media The media is a powerful tool that can either perpetuate or challenge harmful attitudes that discriminate against women. Getting more women involved in this sector not only allows their voices to be heard, but positions them as role models for their audience and sets the stage for a shift towards more gender-sensitive reporting.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 11. Women and the environment The state of the environment is indelibly linked to women's well-being. Natural disasters leave them more vulnerable to exploitation and violence and they are more likely to be among those worst-affected by climate change. Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres received repeated threats against her life, and was shot dead in her home in 2016.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 12. The girl child Sadly, girls are disproportionately affected by harmful practices such as forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual abuse. Empowering girls and young women through policies and education not only allows them to pursue their dreams, but helps them confront discrimination within society.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? The future of women's rights The campaign theme for International Women's Day in 2020 is #EachforEqual, calling for equal rights for all genders. While there has undoubtedly been huge progress in the way society treats women, this year's campaign calls for collective action towards creating a truly gender-inclusive world. Author: Ineke Mules



Erlan Atantayev, deputy head of the Sverdlovsky police department where the women were taken, told AFP the protesters had been detained for their own safety and because police had not been warned about the rally.

"Clashes began between the demonstrators and men wearing the face masks," said Atantayev. "We detained (the women) for violation of public order."

Atantayev later said that all the demonstrators were released within hours of detention but added that some could face fines for resisting police.

