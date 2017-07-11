International Space Station to retire by crashing into Pacific Ocean by 2031

NASA laid out the details of how it plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) in an official transition plan for the station that was sent to US Congress this week.

The US space agency intends to retire the landmark research outpost within the next eight to nine years, plunging the massive structure into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, nicknamed Spacecraft Cemetery.

How will the ISS retire?

NASA is aiming for the space station's re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere in January 2031, according to the agency's budget estimates.

The ISS mission control will lower its altitude, before performing a final maneuver to ensure it lands in the "South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area (SPOUA)," in an area known as Point Nemo.

"ISS operators will perform the ISS re-entry burn, providing the final push to lower ISS as much as possible and ensure safe atmospheric entry," according to the transition plan.

A symbol of international cooperation

The space station travels at a speed of five miles per second (8 kilometers per second), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes at a distance of 400 km (248 miles) above the surface.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Can astronauts get drunk in space? In 1975, astronauts Thomas Stafford and Deke Slayton were given "vodka tubes" during an Apollo/Soyuz linkup. Although labeled with Russian vodka brands, the tubes contained borscht (beet soup). Drinking alcohol is prohibited on the ISS — it's main ingredient, ethanol, is a volatile compound that could damage equipment. Astronauts aren't even allowed mouthwash or aftershave containing alcohol.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Has anyone died up there? In 1967 the US counted its first space mission fatality after an astronaut died flying a spaceplane above 50 miles. Four Soviet Union cosmonauts died in spaceflight in 1967 and 1971. And in January 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members. Another seven died when the Columbia shuttle exploded upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere in 2003.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How do you do a number two without gravity? The original space toilet, designed in 2000, had astronauts use thigh straps to keep a tight seal between their bottoms and the toilet seat. But it didn't work so well. In 2018, NASA spent $23 million on a new vacuum-style toilet that starts sucking as soon as they sit down. Most bathroom waste is burned, but pee is recycled into drinking water. They say: "Today's coffee is tomorrow's coffee!"

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How much money do astronauts make? In 1969, at the time of the Apollo 11 flight, Neil Armstrong was the highest paid of the three astronauts on the flight — earning $27,401, which in today's terms is equivalent to about $209,122 (about €183,000). Today, NASA astronauts can earn between about $66,000 and $160,000, depending on their academic achievements and prior work experience.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Do astronauts die earlier? Microgravity takes a toll on the human body. Fluid builds in up the head and about a liter of blood is shed. That's part of the reason astronauts, like Marcos Pontes (above), often look paler upon their return to Earth. Although scientists aren't entirely sure of space travel's impact on long-term health, we do know that because of relativity, astronauts return to Earth a few milliseconds younger.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What happens if you get horny in space? Sex in space is pretty different to here on Earth. Erections and arousal are possible, but without gravity, thrusting does become a challenge, which could be limiting — depending on your modus operandi. Has it been done before? Reports are unconfirmed, but it seems likely. In 1992, married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis joined a NASA mission shortly after getting married — an outer space honeymoon?

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What's the blanket show like in space? Generally, a good night's sleep requires you to be able to stay in bed for the duration of your shut-eye. That's a little difficult in a microgravity environment — and that's where Velcro comes in. Astronauts usually use sleeping bags in small crew cabins, attached to one of the walls so they don't float around and bump into things. Here's Matthias Maurer demonstrating before his Crew-3 mission.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Up, up, up and away The SpaceX Crew-3 mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, fixed on a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew are headed to the International Space Station, where they'll do spacewalks to help upgrade the station's solar panels, conduct research and try to grow plants without soil or other growth foundations. Author: Charli Shield



It is run by five space agencies with 15 countries involved, making it a symbol of decades of international cooperation.

The first module of the ISS was launched into orbit in November 1998, and three years later, the first crew took up residence there.

Since then, the space station has served as a hub for scientific research and has been staffed by a rotating crew of three to six astronauts.

Commercial space stations

NASA has described the retirement of the ISS as a "transition to commercial services."

The space station will be replaced by "one or more commercially-owned and -operated" space platforms, NASA said in a statement.

"The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with NASA's assistance," Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA headquarters.

"We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space," he said.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier