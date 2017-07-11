 International Space Station to retire by crashing into Pacific Ocean by 2031 | News | DW | 03.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

International Space Station to retire by crashing into Pacific Ocean by 2031

According to NASA's estimates, the space station's operational life will come to an end with a controlled de-orbit in January 2031. The hub for scientific research will be replaced by commercial space platforms.

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft

After decades of pioneering space research, the ISS will reach its final resting place at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by 2031

NASA laid out the details of how it plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS)  in an official transition plan for the station that was sent to US Congress this week.

The US space agency intends to retire the landmark research outpost within the next eight to nine years, plunging the massive structure into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, nicknamed Spacecraft Cemetery.

How will the ISS retire?

NASA is aiming for the space station's re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere in January 2031, according to the agency's budget estimates.

The ISS mission control will lower its altitude, before performing a final maneuver to ensure it lands in the "South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area (SPOUA)," in an area known as Point Nemo.

"ISS operators will perform the ISS re-entry burn, providing the final push to lower ISS as much as possible and ensure safe atmospheric entry," according to the transition plan.

A symbol of international cooperation

The space station travels at a speed of five miles per second (8 kilometers per second), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes at a distance of 400 km (248 miles) above the surface.

  • Two astronauts Thomas Stafford und Deke Slayton hold tubes of vodka

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    Can astronauts get drunk in space?

    In 1975, astronauts Thomas Stafford and Deke Slayton were given "vodka tubes" during an Apollo/Soyuz linkup. Although labeled with Russian vodka brands, the tubes contained borscht (beet soup). Drinking alcohol is prohibited on the ISS — it's main ingredient, ethanol, is a volatile compound that could damage equipment. Astronauts aren't even allowed mouthwash or aftershave containing alcohol.

  • The Challenger space shuttle lifts off

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    Has anyone died up there?

    In 1967 the US counted its first space mission fatality after an astronaut died flying a spaceplane above 50 miles. Four Soviet Union cosmonauts died in spaceflight in 1967 and 1971. And in January 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members. Another seven died when the Columbia shuttle exploded upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere in 2003.

  • A toilet in space

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    How do you do a number two without gravity?

    The original space toilet, designed in 2000, had astronauts use thigh straps to keep a tight seal between their bottoms and the toilet seat. But it didn't work so well. In 2018, NASA spent $23 million on a new vacuum-style toilet that starts sucking as soon as they sit down. Most bathroom waste is burned, but pee is recycled into drinking water. They say: "Today's coffee is tomorrow's coffee!"

  • Neil Armstrong, Mike Collins and Buzz Aldrin laughing

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    How much money do astronauts make?

    In 1969, at the time of the Apollo 11 flight, Neil Armstrong was the highest paid of the three astronauts on the flight — earning $27,401, which in today's terms is equivalent to about $209,122 (about €183,000). Today, NASA astronauts can earn between about $66,000 and $160,000, depending on their academic achievements and prior work experience.

  • Astronaut Marcos Pontes being carried by men after landing back on Earth

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    Do astronauts die earlier?

    Microgravity takes a toll on the human body. Fluid builds in up the head and about a liter of blood is shed. That's part of the reason astronauts, like Marcos Pontes (above), often look paler upon their return to Earth. Although scientists aren't entirely sure of space travel's impact on long-term health, we do know that because of relativity, astronauts return to Earth a few milliseconds younger.

  • NASA Astronauts Mark Lee and Jan Davis

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    What happens if you get horny in space?

    Sex in space is pretty different to here on Earth. Erections and arousal are possible, but without gravity, thrusting does become a challenge, which could be limiting — depending on your modus operandi. Has it been done before? Reports are unconfirmed, but it seems likely. In 1992, married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis joined a NASA mission shortly after getting married — an outer space honeymoon?

  • Matthias Maurer demonstrating how astronauts sleep in space

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    What's the blanket show like in space?

    Generally, a good night's sleep requires you to be able to stay in bed for the duration of your shut-eye. That's a little difficult in a microgravity environment — and that's where Velcro comes in. Astronauts usually use sleeping bags in small crew cabins, attached to one of the walls so they don't float around and bump into things. Here's Matthias Maurer demonstrating before his Crew-3 mission.

  • Falcon 9 rocket launches a Crew Dragon spacecraft from Florida.

    7 things you're dying to know about space travel

    Up, up, up and away

    The SpaceX Crew-3 mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, fixed on a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew are headed to the International Space Station, where they'll do spacewalks to help upgrade the station's solar panels, conduct research and try to grow plants without soil or other growth foundations.

    Author: Charli Shield


It is run by five space agencies with 15 countries involved, making it a symbol of decades of international cooperation.

The first module of the ISS was launched into orbit in November 1998, and three years later, the first crew took up residence there.

Since then, the space station has served as a hub for scientific research and has been staffed by a rotating crew of three to six astronauts.

Commercial space stations

NASA has described the retirement of the ISS as a "transition to commercial services."

The space station will be replaced by "one or more commercially-owned and -operated" space platforms, NASA said in a statement.

"The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with NASA's assistance," Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA headquarters.

"We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space," he said.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

Watch video 00:58

A Digital Stroll Through the ISS

DW recommends

A German in space: Last words before launch to the ISS

German Matthias Maurer is set to start his expedition to the International Space Station. Only two Germans have gone before him. He's patiently awaited his turn.  

Japanese billionaire docks at International Space Station

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant lifted off on a Russian rocket en route for the International Space Station. The launch also marks Russia's return to space tourism after a 12-year pause.  

Audios and videos on the topic

ISS astronauts forced to evade debris cloud  

Advertisement