The IOC is the governing body of the Olympic Movement and organizes the modern Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, held in summer and winter, every four years.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894. The current IOC President is the German Thomas Bach, who was elected for an eight-year term on 10 September 2013. This is a page containing DW's recent content on the IOC and Thomas Bach.