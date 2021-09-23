Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The IOC is the governing body of the Olympic Movement and organizes the modern Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, held in summer and winter, every four years.
Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894. The current IOC President is the German Thomas Bach, who was elected for an eight-year term on 10 September 2013. This is a page containing DW's recent content on the IOC and Thomas Bach.
Though COVID-19 and public outrage loomed large, Tokyo 2020 still possessed the Olympic magic we all know and love. But the IOC won't always be able to hide behind the athletes' brilliance, writes DW's Oliver Moody.
The Olympics have started one year after their original date. But the opening ceremony shows the IOC has learned nothing from the pandemic and missed the opportunity to set an important sign, writes DW's Sarah Wiertz.
The Olympic Charter's Rule 50 has been relaxed a bit for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. Athletes are to be allowed to express their political views, but not wherever and whenever they wish to do so.
Tokyo is to be the most gender-balanced Olympics yet, but the participation of women in sports is not evenly distributed throughout the globe. In which countries are women more likely to succeed in elite-level sports?