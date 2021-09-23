Visit the new DW website

International Olympic Committee (IOC)

The IOC is the governing body of the Olympic Movement and organizes the modern Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, held in summer and winter, every four years.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894. The current IOC President is the German Thomas Bach, who was elected for an eight-year term on 10 September 2013. This is a page containing DW's recent content on the IOC and Thomas Bach.

Barcelona, 11.09.2014 - WM 2014 - USA vs Litauen - Kyrie Irving - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Barcelona 11 09 2014 World Cup 2014 USA vs Lithuania Kyrie Irving PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Cannabis in elite sports: Performing on a high 23.09.2021

What's wrong with lighting up a joint ahead of the big game? Things aren't quite that simple when it comes to cannabis in competitive sports. The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to review its list of banned substances.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, President of The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah speaks during a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. The FIFA executive committee might have the worst reputation of any international sports body, still many candidates want to sit at the high table of soccer¿s world governing body, known as the Exco. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is among nine men who formally join the Exco at FIFA¿s congress on Friday May 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad found guilty in case involving fake videos 10.09.2021

Prosecutors claim Sheikh Ahmad, who is a well-known figure in the world of sports, staged fake arbitration to implicate rivals in an alleged coup plot.
Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli, of San Marino, celebrates after the women's trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tokyo Olympics: Uncovering the unsung heroes with data 10.08.2021

In the Olympic Games, all eyes are on the nations that hoard metals and their famous champions. Looking at those who defied odds and even geography on their way to glory is also satisfying. DW takes a look at the data.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. General view of fireworks above the stadium during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tokyo Olympics close as Paris starts to prepare for 2024 08.08.2021

After 16 days and 339 medals across 33 sports, the Tokyo Olympics were drawn to a close by IOC president Thomas Bach. With music, dancing and light shows, Bach ended what he called "Games of hope, solidarity and peace."
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Seven. A general view of the first heat of the Women's 5000 metres in front of empty stands at Olympic Stadium on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday July 30, 2021. See PA story OLYMPICS Athletics. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. URN:61291646

Tokyo Olympics: COVID-19 restrictions, no fans and more questions for the IOC 08.08.2021

Though COVID-19 and public outrage loomed large, Tokyo 2020 still possessed the Olympic magic we all know and love. But the IOC won't always be able to hide behind the athletes' brilliance, writes DW's Oliver Moody.
Shanju Bao, left, and Tianshi Zhong of Team China hug celebrate their gold medals during a medal ceremony for the track cycling women's team sprint finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Olympics: Chinese athletes will no longer wear Mao badges 07.08.2021

Two gold medalists were warned about wearing badges featuring Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong on the podium in Tokyo. The IOC has recently relaxed some of its rules for political gestures.
Chinese Taipei delegation marches during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23rd, 2021. Eleven thousand people coming from two hundred six countries and regions will participate in the event. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

'Chinese Taipei': Taiwan's Olympic success draws attention to team name 06.08.2021

Taiwanese athletes made history at the 2020 Olympics, but the IOC requires Taiwan to compete as "Chinese Taipei" to avoid the ire of Beijing. Some athletes now say they want the name changed.

5.08.2021, Warschau, Polen, Die Sportlerin Kristina Timanowskaja und belarussische Oppositionspolitiker Pawel Latuschko bei der Pressekonferenz

Two Belarus Olympic coaches sent home by IOC for bullying sprinter 06.08.2021

The two Belarusian coaches were involved in the effort to force a sprinter to return to Minsk. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was critical of being put in a race she had not trained for.
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with a police officer at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Olympic organizers probe case of Belarusian sprinter 03.08.2021

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya lost a legal bid to continue running in Tokyo 2020 after what she described as a "kidnapping" attempt by Belarusian authorities.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Women - Pool A - China v Italy - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Yang Shuyu of China in action with Rae Lin D'Alie of Italy during the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Tokyo Olympics: What is 3x3 basketball all about? 25.07.2021

In yet another attempt by the IOC to appeal to younger audiences, 3x3 basketball made its debut at the Olympics. It's a trend backed by rapper Ice Cube and FIBA, who dub it "the number one urban team sport in the world."
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. A general view show a performance during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Opinion: The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony — the wrong pictures, the wrong message 23.07.2021

The Olympics have started one year after their original date. But the opening ceremony shows the IOC has learned nothing from the pandemic and missed the opportunity to set an important sign, writes DW's Sarah Wiertz.
Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch by the cauldron after lighting the flame of hope in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo 2020 opens with somber ceremony 23.07.2021

The postponed 2020 Olympics have opened in front of empty stands in the Japanese capital and with protests taking place outside the stadium. IOC President Bach: "A moment of hope."
Wasserspringer Patrick Hausding (l) und Beachvolleyballspielerin Laura Ludwig halten eine Deutschlandfahne vor der Pressekonferenz vom Deutschen Olympischen Sportbund (DOSB) zur Vorstellung des Fahnenträger-Duos vom Team Deutschland für die Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele 2020 Tokio. Laura Ludwig und Patrick Hausding werden das deutsche Olympia-Team bei der Eröffnungszeremonie am Freitag (23.07.2012) als Fahnenträger ins Kasumigaoka National Stadium in Tokio führen.

Tokyo 2020: Germany among nations to have gender-balanced flag bearers 22.07.2021

For the first time, two flag bearers, one man, one woman, will carry the German flag in the March of Nations at the Olympic Games. Though not compulsory, it's a change that is being encouraged by the IOC:

A person wearing a protective mask takes a picture from an observation deck as National Stadium, where the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held in less than two weeks is seen in the background Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Tokyo 2020: Athletes free to express political opinions – within certain parameters 22.07.2021

The Olympic Charter's Rule 50 has been relaxed a bit for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. Athletes are to be allowed to express their political views, but not wherever and whenever they wish to do so.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, center, hands off to Jonielle Smith, right, during a women's 4x100 meter relay semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. On Friday, June 25, 2021, Fraser-Pryce cruised to a victory in the 100 meters at Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Tokyo 2020: IOC claims Games to be gender-balanced, but equality is not so simple 21.07.2021

Tokyo is to be the most gender-balanced Olympics yet, but the participation of women in sports is not evenly distributed throughout the globe. In which countries are women more likely to succeed in elite-level sports?
21.07.2021 President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announces Brisbane as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session at Hotel Okura in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)

Brisbane picked to host 2032 summer Olympics 21.07.2021

Brisbane is the first winner in the new streamlined format that allows the IOC to pick from among the initial bids and approach a host city to open uncontested negotiations.
