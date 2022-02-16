International Mother Language Day

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
There are 6,000 languages worldwide, but half of them are in danger of disappearing. This annual UNESCO day reminds us of the importance of language diversity.
African nations need to cut their reliance on colonial languages and invest in local mother tongues. This will remove barriers to education and help the continent keep its diverse identities, says DW's Harrison Mwilima.
