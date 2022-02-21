International Mother Language Day: 'Good Morning' in 19 languages

Since 2000, the UNESCO has been celebrating International Mother Language Day every year on February 21. It serves to remind us of the importance of language as a cultural asset. According to UNESCO, a language is lost every two weeks.

This date was not chosen at random though. It commemorates the fact that in 1952, the then Pakistani government decided to make Urdu the sole official language. However, Urdu was spoken only by a small minority. That is why people took to the streets on February 21, 1952, to protest against the plan. Far more — 98% of the population in then East Pakistan — spoke Bengali. In 1971, East Pakistan declared Bengali as the national language in the newly formed state of Bangladesh. Bangladesh made a request in 1999 to declare February 21 as International Mother Language Day.

Our video gives an insight into the diversity of languages at DW.

so/ka (dw.com, UNESCO)