 International Literature Prize shortlist: 6 books to check out | Books | DW | 20.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

International Literature Prize shortlist: 6 books to check out

The major literary award honors a novel's German translation — and offers a preview of acclaimed works that are also set to be published in English later this year.

A pile of six books, the titles nominated for the International Literature Prize.

Jonas Eika, Jenny Offill, Nastassja Martin, Ava Farmehri, Fatima Daas and Fang Fang are the nominated authors

Awarded annually since 2009 by the Berlin arts center Haus der Kulturen der Welt and the foundation Elementarteilchen, the International Literature Prize recognizes a work of international prose that has been translated into German. 

The winning author will receive a prize of €20,000 ($25,000), and the translator  €15,000. The winning work, to be revealed at the awards ceremony on June 30, is selected from a shortlist of six titles.

Last year, the jury decided to split the award among all shortlisted nominees, to recognize the plurality of voices of authors and translators working in precarious conditions during the pandemic.

This year's shortlisted titles are:

'The Last One'

French author Fatima Daas, who was born in 1995, offers an autobiographical debut novel dealing with her Algerian roots, her Muslim faith and her homosexuality. Growing up in a Paris banlieue, love and sexuality are taboo subjects in her family. When she meets and falls in love with Nina, Fatima realizes what was missing in her life.

La petite dernière was a bestseller in France. German-language translator Sina de Malafosse is shortlisted alongside Daas for the award.

The English version of the book is set to be published on November 9, 2021. 

'After the Sun'

Danish author Jonas Eika, born in 1991, also made it onto the shortlist with his debut, Efter solen, alongside German-language translator Ursel Allenstein.

A novel dealing with capitalism and technological progress and praised for its inventive storytelling, After the Sun has already received numerous awards, including the prestigious Nordic Council Literary Prize in 2019.

The English version will hit bookstores on August 24, 2021.

'Soft Burial'

Published in China in 2016, the novel written by Fang Fang (best known for her Wuhan Diary) obtained widespread acclaim and awards, but was soon pulled off the shelves in her home country.

The book is set in 1950s China, following Mao Zedong's agrarian and land reform, through which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) confiscated land from landlords and redistributed it to peasants. During this tumultuous era, millions of landlords were executed and buried without coffins — in so-called soft burials.

The novel was published in German in April, translated by Michael Kahn-Ackermann, and is not available yet in English. 

Chinese novelist Fang Fang

The Chinese government banned the sale of Fang Fang's award-winning novel, 'Soft Burial'

'Through the Sad Wood Our Corpses Will Hang'

Born in Iran and now living in Canada, Ava Farmehri's novel is set in the country where she grew up.

It tells the story of Sheyda, who as a child found escape from her repressive environment by daydreaming. The 20-year-old pursues her mental leaps when, accused of killing her mother, she lands in prison and faces the death penalty.  

The book was translated from English into German by Sonja Finck.

'To Believe in the Animal'

French anthropologist Nastassja Martin's work of literary non-fiction tells the story of her nearly fatal run-in with a bear during a research trip to the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. Left severely mutilated, she undergoes multiple surgeries and decides to return to where it all happened. With the help of the local Eveni people, she undergoes a spiritual transformation.

As the German translator, Claudia Kalscheuer is also shortlisted for the award. The book will also be published in English on November 2, 2021.

'Weather'

The main narrator in Jenny Offill's latest novel is a librarian and hobby psychologist called Lizzie Benson. As she becomes obsessed with the topic of the end of the world, she is confronted with both leftist climate activists and ultra-conservative preppers.

The US book was translated from English into German by Melanie Walz.

Advertisement

Film

Trabant (East German car) on a city corner with a sign in the back reading DEFA: Studio for Films. DEFA Studios Babelsberg

DEFA: What happened to East Germany's cinematic legacy?

East Germany's state film company film studio, DEFA, was founded on May 17, 1946. A look back at the GDR's film industry and what is left of it.  

Books

A pile of six books, the titles nominated for the International Literature Prize.

International Literature Prize shortlist: 6 books to check out

The major literary award honors a novel's German translation — and offers a preview of acclaimed works that are also set to be published in English later this year.  

Culture

Peter Maffay Helene Fischer Herbert Grönemeyer H.P. Baxxter Campino Marteria

German musicians criticize planned copyright reform

In line with reforms determined by the EU, Germany is about to change its copyright law. But musicians in the country feel neglected by the proposed national law.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 Rajkamal Kahlon

Rajkamal Kahlon - Painting over stereotypes

Ethnographic images from the colonial era have burned themselves into the memory of the Western world. Artist Rajkamal Kahlon uses a paint brush to challenge colonial photographs, to restore the dignity of the people in them.  

Digital Culture

Set of 3 pictures: Roger Waters | Bella Hadid | Gal Gadot

Stars react to the Israel-Gaza conflict on social media

Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid and Roger Waters are just a few of the celebrities reacting to the crisis online. Voices for peace, like Igor Levit, face antisemitism.  