Africa

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

In Kenya, the African Medical and Research Foundation is fighting against female genital mutilation. Over four days, over 400 girls aged 8–15 undergo training sessions as per Maasai culture — paving an alternate way into womanhood.

Watch video 01:47

This is Kajiado County, the home of Kenya's Maasai community. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is still prevalent here, despite being outlawed. Before Maasai girls are married, they must undergo circumcision. The young girls undergo the cut between infancy and the age of 15. FGM can cause severe bleeding, cysts, infections and death.

The African Medical and Research Foundation fights to stop FGM. Over four days, they teach the girls about a variety of topics. After the training, the girls graduate into womanhood at the Alternative Rite of Passage celebration. It includes putting out candle fire that signifies female genital mutilation.
 

