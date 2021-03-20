 International Day of Happiness: What makes us happy | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.03.2021

Culture

International Day of Happiness: What makes us happy

It is possible to be happy in times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic? For International Day of Happiness, an expert weighs in.

woman stands on grass, arms stretched out wide

"Happiness: a good bank account, a good cook and a good digestion," the famous 18th-century philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau reportedly once said. Many people may agree with this simple recipe to satisfaction. "But in general, that's only a fraction of what contributes to happiness," says psychologist Ulrike Bossmann, also a coach for positive psychology. 

Five pillars of happiness

Positive psychology is defined as the study of "positive subjective experience, positive individual traits, and positive institutions," in other words, of what leads to happiness.

One of the founders of positive psychology, Martin Seligman, developed a theory on happiness known as the PERMA model, an acronym for Positive emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning and purpose, and Accomplishments — five pillars that are central to a person's feeling of fulfillment. 

Ulrike Bossmann

Psychologist Ulrike Bossmann is also a happiness researcher

But searching for a purposeful existence is "not like an Easter egg hunt," happiness researcher Ulrike Bossmann says. "You have to ask yourself: what's important to me? What do I want to remain the same?"

And happiness is not a final state that you reach at some point: "It's not like building a house and then it's done," Bossmann argues.

She also points out that the search for happiness is not about experiencing permanent highs, but about living a fulfilled life. "We often have this fantasy of finding happiness through the great love of our life, or having been on an adventure in a certain place," Bossmann told DW. But it's much more important to notice small tender emotions and beautiful moments, for example, "to watch birds building their nest, to see them pick up twigs the next day, to hear them chirping the day after that and to enjoy it."

UN stipulates basic conditions for happiness

When the United Nations declared March 20 to be International Day of Happiness in 2013, they had something else in mind: Basic conditions for happiness were at least 2,000 calories and access to 100 liters of water a day, a place to cook, six square meters of living space and six years of going to school — which is not a given everywhere in the world.

The day was instigated thanks to Jayme Illien's work, who was an orphan from the slums of Calcutta before being adopted by a North American family and lived a sheltered life. As an adult, Illien advised the UN and campaigned for World Happiness Day, the idea being that happiness is a basic human right.

great tit, bird on a branch

Observe and enjoy what is going on around you

Of course, unhappiness comes more easily to people who are utterly poor, says Bossmann. The question then is not, am I happy or not, but am I surviving. On the other hand, the saying "money alone does not make you happy" is true, she says. "Many studies show that we are not happier when we have more than a certain basic amount of money." For instance, in Germany, a study shows that about €2,000 ($2,400) after taxes per month would be that threshold.

Add to that the Easterlin Paradox: The US economist Richard Easterlin examined Americans' subjective life satisfaction over a period of 25 years, and found that although their income almost doubled between 1946 and 1970, they were by no means happier. What's more, people in less affluent countries including Puerto Rico and Colombia had significantly lower per capita incomes but comparable levels of life satisfaction.

Happiness during the pandemic

The perception of happiness may be subjective, but some things are the same wherever you go, Bossmann says. "Laughter is contagious and makes people happy, as does being with other people or spending time in nature. In that respect, it's certainly the case that we also share universal things in our understanding of happiness."

Every year on March 20, the UN publishes the World Happiness Report that looks at the state of happiness in 156 countries. It will be interesting to see whether and how a year of the pandemic has affected people's happiness.

But even in times of COVID, happiness is not a matter of luck, says Bossmann, adding that if you follow the five-pillar model, you can get through pandemic times just fine.

A man, woman and 2 kids skipping on a path through the woods

Happiness can be a walk in the woods

Although homeschooling, working from home and the lockdown might make people feel like they want to "bash each other's heads in, people should pause and ask themselves whether they want to get carried away or whether they should not rather realize their own strengths and how to use them," the psychologist says.

Don't let yourself be overwhelmed by stressful everyday life, but consciously take small time-outs and notice positive feelings, meet up with friends online, be active, or go for a walk in nature, she says.

Perhaps you can learn a new language during lockdown, finally read that novel that you've been pushing to the back of the shelf for lack of time, enjoy recorded concerts on TV, sing or make music together online.

Sometimes, the happiness expert says, it doesn't take much to be happy — you just have to give happiness a chance.

  • A woman holding up her hands into the shape of a heart with the sun shining through the middle.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Jeder ist seines Glückes Schmied

    Literally, "Jeder ist seines Glückes Schmied" means that you are the blacksmith of your happiness and good fortune. You forge your own destiny; you are the architect of your own fortune.

  • Smiling girl outside with snow covering her face and hair

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Glücklich ist, wer vergisst, was nicht mehr zu ändern ist

    It's both rhyme and wisdom all in one: "Glücklich ist, wer vergisst, was nicht mehr zu ändern ist" means that people can be happy when they forget about what they can't change anymore, when they put something out of their minds, forget about the past and move on. A perfect recipe for happiness!

  • A young woman and man smiling and biting into cookies sticking out of an ice cream sundae they are sharing

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Glück ist das Einzige, das sich verdoppelt, wenn man es teilt

    "Happiness is the only thing that doubles when you share it." Attributed to Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), a French-German theologian, humanitarian, philosopher and physician, it punctuates just how much human beings are social creatures.

  • A family of mother, father and son are smiling as they are hugging and sitting in a hammock.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Geteilte Freude ist doppelte Freude

    A similar notion is found in the expression "geteilte Freude ist doppelte Freude." "Freude" is another German word for happiness, but also means joy or pleasure, such as: "Es war mir eine Freude" (it was my pleasure). Here, the saying goes — like above — that "shared joy is twice the joy."

  • A red-and white fly agaric mushroom surrounded by moss in a forest.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Ein Glückspilz sein

    Literally, it means "to be a lucky mushroom," but implies someone who has a lot of luck in life. Oddly, even though they are classified as poisonous, the image associated with a "Glückspilz" is the fly agaric mushroom. The toadstool is also known for its hallucinogenic properties. The implication is that luck, like mushrooms, can shoot up unexpectedly, overnight. They are considered lucky charms.

  • A silver horseshoe pointing upwards, a four-leaf clover and a ladybug sitting on top.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Mehr Glück als Verstand

    Literally, "more luck than smarts" is what this German expression says, but means that even if you strain your brain, much comes down to luck. It also shows how "luck" and "happiness" go hand in hand. "Glück haben" means to be lucky; "glücklich sein" means to be happy. Lucky charms include horseshoes (pointing up, so one's luck doesn't run out), ladybugs and the four-leaf clover.

  • Woman standing out in a field in front of a lake with her arms open wide.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Wenn man glücklich ist, soll man nicht noch glücklicher sein wollen

    "If you are happy, you shouldn't wish to be even happier." It's actually a quotation by German writer Theodor Fontane (1819-1898). In other words, be grateful for what you have and happiness could very well manifest itself.

  • Woman wearing white sitting on a wooden bridge meditating, with plants surrounding her.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Glück und Glas, wie leicht bricht das

    Just how fleeting both happiness and luck can be is found in this expression, which says that they, like glass, can "break" easily. What better way to train the ability to roll with the punches than meditation? If we learn that happiness and luck can be temporary and disappear at any time, we can likewise trust in the knowledge that they will reappear. We just gotta have faith.

  • Long-haired guy on the beach wearing sunglasses and smiling hugely with the ocean behind him.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Des einen Glück ist des anderen Leid

    What might mean happiness for one person, could mean utter agony and woe for another. In other words, each of us defines happiness differently.

  • A young woman lying on a sofa with a book in her hands.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Trautes Heim, Glück allein

    A cozy house, familiar surroundings translate into utter happiness, as this saying in German goes. In English, it's simple: home sweet home!

  • The sun setting behind grass on the beach.

    'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

    Ein schönes Ding bedeutet ewige Freude

    "A beautiful thing means eternal joy" is what this expression says. That appreciating beauty can lead to happiness is also found in a quote by US writer Pearl S. Buck, who in 1938 was the first American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature: "Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness." In other words, happiness may be right in front of your eyes.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


