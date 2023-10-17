The international day for the eradication of poverty is a reminder and warning to act now. Poverty is a global crisis, but Africans are hardest hit, facing unemployment, famine and drought.

Across the globe, droughts, famines, and unemployment are rampant



In sub-Saharan Africa, that’s the reality for almost half the population

10 to 12 million youth enter the job market every year, but only around 3 million jobs are created annually, according to the African Development Bank Group

This leaves an extensive number of youth unemployed and underemployed

Due to climate change, regions and rivers are drying up and livestock are taking the biggest hit

Previously, Raphael and his family had many animals, but the drought over the years has left them with just a few

Location: Kenya

37 (have died). There has never been a drought like this one

Lower-third: Raphael Lolkiningo, farmer

About 10% of the world's population suffers from chronic hunger

In Africa, that number is closer to 20% (World Economic Forum)

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty came about to honor the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger

But, what is being done to eradicate poverty?

Inequality is one of the driving factors behind poverty - especially among women

Women's unpaid labor contributes to $10 trillion annually, according to the UN's High-Level Panel for Women's Economic Empowerment.

A McKinsey Global Institute report found in 2015 that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP by 2025 by advancing women's equality.

The Food and Agriculture Organization state that women own less than 20% of agricultural land, yet make up to 80% of the agricultural workforce

To eradicate poverty, education and instant climate solutions are vital

By developing skills, imbalances could be rectified among marginalized people



