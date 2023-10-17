  1. Skip to content
International day for the Eradication of Poverty

October 17, 2023

The international day for the eradication of poverty is a reminder and warning to act now. Poverty is a global crisis, but Africans are hardest hit, facing unemployment, famine and drought.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XOEF

Across the globe, droughts, famines, and unemployment are rampant  


In sub-Saharan Africa, that’s the reality for almost half the population 

 

10 to 12 million youth enter the job market every year, but only around 3 million jobs are created annually, according to the African Development Bank Group  

 

This leaves an extensive number of youth unemployed and underemployed 

 

Due to climate change, regions and rivers are drying up and livestock are taking the biggest hit  

 

Previously, Raphael and his family had many animals, but the drought over the years has left them with just a few  

Location: Kenya 

 

37 (have died). There has never been a drought like this one 

Lower-third: Raphael Lolkiningo, farmer 

 

About 10% of the world's population suffers from chronic hunger 

 

In Africa, that number is closer to 20% (World Economic Forum) 

 

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty came about to honor the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger  

 

But, what is being done to eradicate poverty?  

 

Inequality is one of the driving factors behind poverty - especially among women 

 

Women's unpaid labor contributes to $10 trillion annually, according to the UN's High-Level Panel for Women's Economic Empowerment. 

 

A McKinsey Global Institute report found in 2015 that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP by 2025 by advancing women's equality. 

 

The Food and Agriculture Organization state that women own less than 20% of agricultural land, yet make up to 80% of the agricultural workforce  

 

To eradicate poverty, education and instant climate solutions are vital  

 

By developing skills, imbalances could be rectified among marginalized people  

 
 

