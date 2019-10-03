International blockbuster gets German twist and celebrity team

Sometimes finding the right formula is all it takes to make a global hit. Such is the case with 2016 Italian film Perfetti sconosciuti ("Perfect strangers"), by director Paolo Genovese. The movie, about a dinner party with friends gone terribly wrong, has been remade 18 times since its release in countries such as Greece, Turkey, South Korea, and India. It has even earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the most remade movie in history.

Now, audiences in Germany will have their own version of the story. Entitled Das perfekte Geheimnis ("The perfect secret"), it starts screening in German cinemas on October 31.

Actor-director dream team

The German release features 37-year-old actor Elyas M'Barek, who has wooed cinemagoers in recent years for his roles in both comedy and drama films. This time, he's teamed up once again with director Bora Dagtekin, who he previously worked with on the hit TV series Turkish for Beginners, which ran from 2006 to 2008 in Germany and was broadcast in over 70 countries.

Director Bora Dagtekin (L) and actor Elyas M'Barek (R) at the premiere of 'Fack ju Göhte 3'

The duo collaborated yet again on the 2013 film Fack ju Göhte, which was remade in several countries, including Mexico and the US, and spurred two sequels. With such a winning team behind it, Das perfekte Geheimnis seems poised to do well in German cinemas.