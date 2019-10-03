 International blockbuster gets German twist and celebrity team | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

International blockbuster gets German twist and celebrity team

The Italian film "Perfetti sconosciuti," about smart phones fouling up a dinner, has made it into the Guinness World Records for its record number of remakes. Will the German version have what it takes to be a success?

  • Actors Frederick Lau, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Bora Dagtekin, Elyas M Barek and Florian David Fitz at the premiere of the German film 'Das perfekte Geheimnis' (imago images/Future Image)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    A cinema and social media star

    Undeniably, actor Elyas M'Barek (with camera in hand) is a star in Germany. The son of a Tunisian programmer and an Austrian nurse, the actor grew up in Munich and has become a big name in cinemas and on social media. His Instagram account boasts over 2.4 million followers. Here, he nabs a selfie with co-stars at the premiere of his latest film, "Das perfekte Geheimnis" ("The Perfect Secret").

  • A still from the TV Series Turkish for Beginners (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Starting out as a lovable goofball

    The TV series "Turkish for Beginners" (2006-2008) by director Bora Dagtekin made M'Barek famous. He played the role of adorable goofball Cem Öztürk. The series highlights culture clashes in a German-Turkish family, with the awkward romance between Cem and his neurotic stepsister drawing plenty of attention. A 2012 movie based on the series attracted around 2.4 million viewers.

  • Elyas M'Barek actor poses with a gun in front of a chalk board in the film 'Fack Ju Göhte' (picture-alliance/dpa/Ch. Assmann)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Irreverent and in charge

    In 2013 director and screenwriter Dagtekin and M'Barek collaborated once again on the film "Fack ju Göhte." In it, M'Barek plays a petty criminal who discovers his hidden stack of cash is hidden under a school in Munich. To infiltrate, he lands a job as a substitute teacher for a group of problematic pupils. Packed with punchlines and often politically incorrect, the film was a hit in Germany.

  • A still from Fack Ju Göhte 3 (2017 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH/Kristian Schuller)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Fack ju Göhte - the trilogy

    Two equally successful sequels followed the original film in 2015 and 2017 and an estimated 21 million visitors saw the Fack ju Göhte trilogy. It was even a hit in Mexico, where in 2016 a country specific remake called "No Manches Frida" was released.

  • A still from The Wave (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Filmverleih)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    An interest in drama

    Comedy aside, M'Barek also sought out the challenges of acting in dramatic films early on in his career. In the 2008 film "The Wave" (above), he played a student who becomes part of a student experiment on anarchy and totalitarianism that gets out of hand.

  • Actress Emma Rigby, Tom Payne Olivier Martinez and Elyas M'Barek (Imago Images/H. Galuschka)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    An international hit

    M'Barek has also worked on a variety of international projects. In 2013, he appeared alongside celebrities like Emma Rigby, Tom Payne and Oliver Martinez (pictured left to right) in the film "The Physician," based on the best-selling English-language book by American novelist Noah Gordon.

  • Elyas M'Barek still from Man of my Dreams (picture-lliance/dpa/Warner Bros)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Romantic comedy, German-style

    His popularity with female audiences has made him a shoe-in for roles in romantic comedies such as "What a Man" in 2011, "Heiter bis Wolkig" (literally "clear to cloudy") in 2012 and "Man of My Dreams" in 2015. He is pictured above in the latter alongside actress Hannah Herzsprung.

  • A still from The Collini Case (2019 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    A serious turn?

    In 2019 M'Barek impressed audiences in the political thriller "The Collini Case." In it, he plays a public defender who comes across a conspiracy and solves a seemingly baseless murder case that stretches back to the Nazi and post-WWII eras in Germany.

    Author: Julia Hitz (sh)


  • Actors Frederick Lau, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Bora Dagtekin, Elyas M Barek and Florian David Fitz at the premiere of the German film 'Das perfekte Geheimnis' (imago images/Future Image)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    A cinema and social media star

    Undeniably, actor Elyas M'Barek (with camera in hand) is a star in Germany. The son of a Tunisian programmer and an Austrian nurse, the actor grew up in Munich and has become a big name in cinemas and on social media. His Instagram account boasts over 2.4 million followers. Here, he nabs a selfie with co-stars at the premiere of his latest film, "Das perfekte Geheimnis" ("The Perfect Secret").

  • A still from the TV Series Turkish for Beginners (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Starting out as a lovable goofball

    The TV series "Turkish for Beginners" (2006-2008) by director Bora Dagtekin made M'Barek famous. He played the role of adorable goofball Cem Öztürk. The series highlights culture clashes in a German-Turkish family, with the awkward romance between Cem and his neurotic stepsister drawing plenty of attention. A 2012 movie based on the series attracted around 2.4 million viewers.

  • Elyas M'Barek actor poses with a gun in front of a chalk board in the film 'Fack Ju Göhte' (picture-alliance/dpa/Ch. Assmann)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Irreverent and in charge

    In 2013 director and screenwriter Dagtekin and M'Barek collaborated once again on the film "Fack ju Göhte." In it, M'Barek plays a petty criminal who discovers his hidden stack of cash is hidden under a school in Munich. To infiltrate, he lands a job as a substitute teacher for a group of problematic pupils. Packed with punchlines and often politically incorrect, the film was a hit in Germany.

  • A still from Fack Ju Göhte 3 (2017 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH/Kristian Schuller)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Fack ju Göhte - the trilogy

    Two equally successful sequels followed the original film in 2015 and 2017 and an estimated 21 million visitors saw the Fack ju Göhte trilogy. It was even a hit in Mexico, where in 2016 a country specific remake called "No Manches Frida" was released.

  • A still from The Wave (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Filmverleih)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    An interest in drama

    Comedy aside, M'Barek also sought out the challenges of acting in dramatic films early on in his career. In the 2008 film "The Wave" (above), he played a student who becomes part of a student experiment on anarchy and totalitarianism that gets out of hand.

  • Actress Emma Rigby, Tom Payne Olivier Martinez and Elyas M'Barek (Imago Images/H. Galuschka)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    An international hit

    M'Barek has also worked on a variety of international projects. In 2013, he appeared alongside celebrities like Emma Rigby, Tom Payne and Oliver Martinez (pictured left to right) in the film "The Physician," based on the best-selling English-language book by American novelist Noah Gordon.

  • Elyas M'Barek still from Man of my Dreams (picture-lliance/dpa/Warner Bros)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    Romantic comedy, German-style

    His popularity with female audiences has made him a shoe-in for roles in romantic comedies such as "What a Man" in 2011, "Heiter bis Wolkig" (literally "clear to cloudy") in 2012 and "Man of My Dreams" in 2015. He is pictured above in the latter alongside actress Hannah Herzsprung.

  • A still from The Collini Case (2019 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH)

    Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

    A serious turn?

    In 2019 M'Barek impressed audiences in the political thriller "The Collini Case." In it, he plays a public defender who comes across a conspiracy and solves a seemingly baseless murder case that stretches back to the Nazi and post-WWII eras in Germany.

    Author: Julia Hitz (sh)


Sometimes finding the right formula is all it takes to make a global hit. Such is the case with 2016 Italian film Perfetti sconosciuti ("Perfect strangers"), by director Paolo Genovese. The movie, about a dinner party with friends gone terribly wrong, has been remade 18 times since its release in countries such as Greece, Turkey, South Korea, and India. It has even earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the most remade movie in history.

Now, audiences in Germany will have their own version of the story. Entitled Das perfekte Geheimnis ("The perfect secret"), it starts screening in German cinemas on October 31.

Read more'Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale' premieres in German cinemas

Actor-director dream team

The German release features 37-year-old actor Elyas M'Barek, who has wooed cinemagoers in recent years for his roles in both comedy and drama films. This time, he's teamed up once again with director Bora Dagtekin, who he previously worked with on the hit TV series Turkish for Beginners, which ran from 2006 to 2008 in Germany and was broadcast in over 70 countries.

Bora Dagtekin and Elyas M'Barek premiere Fack ju Göhte 3 in Berlin (picture-alliance/Geisler/C. Niehaus)

Director Bora Dagtekin (L) and actor Elyas M'Barek (R) at the premiere of 'Fack ju Göhte 3'

The duo collaborated yet again on the 2013 film Fack ju Göhte, which was remade in several countries, including Mexico and the US, and spurred two sequels. With such a winning team behind it, Das perfekte Geheimnis seems poised to do well in German cinemas.

DW recommends

Siegfried Lenz's classic novel 'The German Lesson' turned into film

It was one of the great literary successes of German postwar literature: "Deutschstunde" was translated into 20 languages. Now adapted into a film, it remains as relevant as ever. (03.10.2019)  

'Fack Ju Göhte:' Trademark or insult?

The German film franchise "Fack Ju Göhte" wants to trademark its name — but European courts won't allow it, saying the phrase can be taken as an insult. DW asked expert Emma Byrne about the impact of swear words. (24.01.2018)  

'Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale' premieres in German cinemas

The children's tale 'Fritzi war dabei' (Fritzi was there too) by author Hanna Schott is now in German cinemas. The film uses a child-friendly approach to explain the events that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall. (09.10.2019)  

'Fack Ju Göhte': German film pokes fun at social divisions, not Goethe

Elyas M'Barek became an overnight superstar in 2013 starring in "Fack Ju Göthe." Now Bora Dagtekin's riotous comedy returns for a sequel, albeit with the same comedic recipe. (09.09.2015)  

Why the world can't get enough of actor Elyas M'Barek

Once relegated to minor roles, actor Elyas M'Barek has come into his own, playing parts that go beyond comedy and slapstick. Here's a look at the career of one of Germany's most popular actors. (31.10.2019)  

Related content

Deutschstunde Filmstill

Siegfried Lenz's classic novel 'The German Lesson' turned into film 03.10.2019

It was one of the great literary successes of German postwar literature: "Deutschstunde" was translated into 20 languages. Now adapted into a film, it remains as relevant as ever.

Filmfest München Impressionen

37th Munich Film Festival: The power of reality 28.06.2019

Focusing on socially critical cinema, the 2019 Munich Film Festival shows the consequences of globalization — in both fictional and documentary films. But the directors also seek to entertain.

Kinostimmung

German cinema owners at war with Netflix? 01.10.2018

A plan by Netflix to show their latest film, Roma, on screen and in theaters simultaneously has German cinema operators up in arms. The conflict could shake up a tried-and-true movie-going system.

Advertisement

Film

Film still: 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' with John Cleese (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

From Monty Python to Shrek: A selection of John Cleese films

Along with his celebrated Monty Python movies, John Cleese wrote other movies too — one of which he sees as the greatest mistake in his life. A look back as the comedian turns 80.  

Books

Asterix und Obelix Frauen (Les Editions Albert Rene, Goscinny Uderzo)

From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

The Asterix series is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019 and a new book, "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter," stars a young rebellious teenager, Adrenaline. But who are the other women in the Gaulish village?  

Music

Sänger Prince

Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

The artist, who underwent several name changes, including a brief stint as "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince," was known for hit singles including "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette" and "1999."  

Arts.21

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

The Global South

The art world is becoming richer and more diverse. Artists from Africa, Latin America and Asia are increasingly gaining the international attention that they deserve. In Venice, their works are proving a real visitor magnet.  

Digital Culture

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.  