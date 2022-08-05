Everything you need to know about German beer culture

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!
Do you know what a "Wegbier" is? What do you do if you don't have a bottle opener at hand? In her first episode of Meet the Germans, presenter Rachel Stewart took a closer look at German beer culture.
Rachel Stewart is on a mission to investigate the quirks and idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar — and heads out to get some tips from the Germans themselves.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on our new Instagram account.
