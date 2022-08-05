 Everything you need to know about German beer culture | Meet the Germans | DW | 28.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Everything you need to know about German beer culture

Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!

Do you know what a "Wegbier" is? What do you do if you don't have a bottle opener at hand? In her first episode of Meet the Germans, presenter Rachel Stewart took a closer look at German beer culture.

DW Euromaxx Comic von Fernandez That´s so german Alkohol

Beer is synonymous with German culture

Rachel Stewart is on a mission to investigate the quirks and idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar — and heads out to get some tips from the Germans themselves.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on our new Instagram account.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Why Germany's clichés can help improve ties with the US

"Wunderbar Together"? Ahead of the upcoming Year of German-American Friendship, observers with a deep experience of both countries discussed how Germany can reach out to Trump's America. It could all start with a beer. (26.08.2018)  

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics. (13.07.2018)  

10 classic German children's books

Germans are very attached to the books they grew up with as children, which is why they often end up reading these classics to their own kids later on. Here are some of the country's most famous authors. (13.12.2017)  

10 very German passions

Admittedly, not all Germans are deeply enthusiastic about these cultural habits — but you shouldn't be surprised if you meet one who is. (09.05.2018)  

A brief guide to German garden colonies

They might look like slums or homes for garden gnomes. Those peculiar settlements of tiny little houses with allotment gardens, known as the "Schrebergarten," are a typically German phenomenon. (30.05.2018)  

German foods with funny names

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes. (20.06.2018)  

More in the Media Center

It's International Beer Day!

It's International Beer Day! 05.08.2022

Meet the Germans, Outtakes Copyright: DW

Meet the Germans: Bloopers! 29.06.2022

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans, Turkish Copyright: DW

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community? 27.01.2022

More from Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans, Studieren

Studying in Germany: From finance to fraternities 21.09.2022

Meet the Germans, Norddeutschland Copyright: DW MTG North

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip 02.09.2022

***Bild nur im Kontext von Meet the Germans verwenden.*** Meet the Germans | Stereotypes Rechte: DW

German stereotypes: The dirndl, humor and German efficiency 10.08.2022

DW Meet the Germans - Colonialism Hintergrund Bild = picture alliance / imageBROKER | H.-D. Falkenstein

The German colonial empire 03.08.2022

Read also

Mit Bier gefüllte Gläser stoßen zwei Personen an. Das Statistische Bundesamt veröffentlicht am 30-07-2021 Zahlen zum Bierabsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German beer sales rise 3.8% in first half of 2022 01.08.2022

Almost 160 million liters more beer were consumed in the first six months of 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021. However, data shows consumption is still down on pre-pandemic levels.

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, Pak Sun Won, 66, left, a retired physician drinks a glass of draft beer at the Taedonggang Beer shop with his friends in Pyongyang, North Korea. Ahead of the ongoing congress of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, the nation was called upon to do massive overtime to boost production and show their devotion to leader Kim Jong Un in a 70-day loyalty campaign. And that's in addition to the hour after hour of rehearsals for huge rallies when their ruling party wraps up its first congress in decades. So how does a tired North Korean unwind? Beer. Beer. And more beer. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

How Britain and Germany helped North Korea develop its national beer 12.07.2022

North Korea is raising a glass to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pouring of the first pint of its flagship Taedonggang beer — although the accolades have failed to acknowledge its distinctly capitalist roots.

Bierflaschen laufen über ein Band in der Flensburger Brauerei. Beim Jahrespressegespräch will die Brauerei am 03.02.2020 über Geschäftsergebnis und Entwicklung informieren +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Beer bottle shortage for summer season, German breweries warn 18.05.2022

Rising production costs and logistical issues could lead to a beer bottle shortage, breweries say. Small and mid-sized breweries are likely to be most affected.

Sybil Graefin Schoenfeldt, oesterreichisch-deutsche Schriftstellerin, aufgenommen am 22.02.2015 in Mainz. Foto: Erwin Elsner

Countess Sybil Schönfeldt: Food influencer at 95 08.06.2022

Food influencers are all the rage. Yet with her cookbooks, Countess Sybil Schönfeldt has influenced German cuisine since the 1960s. A conversation about food trends, food products and hunger during the war.