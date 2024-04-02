Intense forest fires claim dozens of lives in central Chile

CatastropheChileIntense forest fires claim dozens of lives in central ChileTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheChileHannah Hummel02/04/2024February 4, 2024At least 46 people have died and more than 1,100 homes have been destroyed in the worst forest fires to hit Chile in a decade. The blazes are being driven by a summer heat wave and drought influenced by the El Nino weather pattern.https://p.dw.com/p/4c1jAAdvertisement