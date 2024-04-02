  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Far-right populism in Europe
Israel-Hamas conflict
War in Ukraine
CatastropheChile

Intense forest fires claim dozens of lives in central Chile

Hannah Hummel
February 4, 2024

At least 46 people have died and more than 1,100 homes have been destroyed in the worst forest fires to hit Chile in a decade. The blazes are being driven by a summer heat wave and drought influenced by the El Nino weather pattern.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c1jA
Skip next section Similar stories from Chile

Similar stories from Chile

external

Chile's alpacas against the coronavirus

A drug to treat Covid-19 made with alpaca nanobodies could be developed as a nasal spray or a shot.
HealthJanuary 13, 202206:11 min
Global 3000 | 13.09.21 | Chile Araukarienbäume

Fighting for Chile's Araucaria Forest

Deforestation and climate change have made monkey-puzzle trees in Chile an endangered species.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 27, 202206:51 min
external

Chile's alpacas against COVID

They may look unassuming, but a highly effective antibody has been discovered in their blood.
ScienceFebruary 10, 202206:09 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more