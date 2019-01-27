INSTEX: European nations set up transactions channel with Iran

German media reports that Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. The question is, how will Washington react?
Several European countries have registered a transaction channel with Iran in order to facilitate trade despite US sanctions, German public broadcaster NDR reported on Thursday.
The channel, set up by Germany, France and the UK, is called INSTEX — short for "Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges."
The payment channel would allow for European countries to continue trade with Iran but could put them on a collision course with Washington.
What is INSTEX:
Attempt to save Iran nuclear deal: US President Donald Trump's government has warned the European Union against trying to sidestep sanctions on Iran. Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions last year. Along with fellow signatories Russia and China, the EU maintains that Iran has not broken its side of the deal and should be allowed to trade.
