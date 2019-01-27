 INSTEX: European nations set up transactions channel with Iran | News | DW | 31.01.2019

News

INSTEX: European nations set up transactions channel with Iran

German media reports that Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. The question is, how will Washington react?

Women walk in front of a mural of the Iranian flag in Tehran, Iran (picture-alliance/AA/F. Bahrami)

Several European countries have registered a transaction channel with Iran in order to facilitate trade despite US sanctions, German public broadcaster NDR reported on Thursday.

The channel, set up by Germany, France and the UK, is called INSTEX — short for "Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges."

The payment channel would allow for European countries to continue trade with Iran but could put them on a collision course with Washington.

What is INSTEX:

  • INSTEX is a "Special Purpose Vehicle" that will allow for European businesses to continue doing business with Iran, despite strict US sanctions.
  • According to NDR, INSTEX will be based in Paris and be managed by a German banking expert. The UK will head the supervisory board.
  • The European side intends to use the channel initially only to sell food, medicine and medical devices in Iran. However, it will be possible to expand it in the future.
  • Further details about INSTEX are due to be revealed later on Thursday.

Attempt to save Iran nuclear deal: US President Donald Trump's government has warned the European Union against trying to sidestep sanctions on Iran. Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions last year. Along with fellow signatories Russia and China, the EU maintains that Iran has not broken its side of the deal and should be allowed to trade.

More to follow...

rs/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Iran Mittelstreckenrakete Sedschil 2

Iran defends plan to improve missile accuracy 29.01.2019

Iran says it is working to improve the precision of its missiles for defense purposes. At the same time, the German-governed plan with France and the UK for payments to Iran despite US sanctions is moving ahead.

Jemen Luftangriff auf dem Flughafen in Sanaa

Germany sanctions Iranian airline over spying claims 21.01.2019

For months now, European countries have called for concrete action against entities linked to Iranian intelligence. Mahan Air reportedly maintains close ties to an elite group of Iran's security services.

Germany bans Iranian flights 21.01.2019

Germany has revoked the license of the Iranian airline, Mahan Air, because it transports military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after heavy U.S. pressure on Berlin to act.

