Edith Kimani | Johan von Mirbach

07/15/2024 July 15, 2024

Uganda’s soft-ground wrestling or Ekigwo Kya Bumbash is as much theater as it is a sport. Cushioned by muddy training grounds the sport emulates both traditional Ugandan wrestling and the US-based World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The 77 Percent meets a female star of the arena, who is hoping to make it to the international wrestling scene.