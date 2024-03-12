  1. Skip to content
Inside the oil industy's massive lobbying efforts

Warda Imran
December 3, 2024

For long, major oil companies have been lobbying and crafting narratives pushing fossil fuels to policymakers and the public. Big Oil — including Shell, Exxon and Chevron — are part of multiple lobby groups to keep their business relevant and profitable. How successful and powerful are they?

