Inside the oil industy's massive lobbying efforts

For long, major oil companies have been lobbying and crafting narratives pushing fossil fuels to policymakers and the public. Big Oil — including Shell, Exxon and Chevron — are part of multiple lobby groups to keep their business relevant and profitable. How successful and powerful are they?
It's a race against time and more and more governments and companies are responding with pledges or actions to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious these efforts are.