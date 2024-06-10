Inside the Exotic Butterfly Trade

Exotic butterflies are a coveted commodity. Every year, more than 100,000 butterflies are shipped all over the world and sold as collector's items. As a result, some species are almost extinct.

This film is a piece of investigative journalism that shows how the trade in exotic butterflies works worldwide. It is set in Indonesia, home to more than 2,000 butterfly species.

Collector at an auction. Image: TVF

Here, hunters mainly catch rare specimens to sell. Buyers in Japan, for example, pay thousands of dollars for them. Conservationists in Indonesia are trying to combat this practice to preserve biodiversity.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 20.06.2024 – 01:15 UTC

THU 20.06.2024 – 04:15 UTC

THU 20.06.2024 – 18.15 UTC

FRI 21.06.2024 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 21.06.2024 - 15:15 UTC

FRI 21.06.2024 - 21:15 UTC

SAT 22.06.2024 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 23.06.2024 – 02:15 UTC

MON 24.06.2024 - 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4