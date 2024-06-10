Inside the Exotic Butterfly Trade

Inside the Exotic Butterfly TradeJune 10, 2024
This film is a piece of investigative journalism that shows how the trade in exotic butterflies works worldwide. It is set in Indonesia, home to more than 2,000 butterfly species.
Here, hunters mainly catch rare specimens to sell. Buyers in Japan, for example, pay thousands of dollars for them. Conservationists in Indonesia are trying to combat this practice to preserve biodiversity.
