Inside the Cosmos: James Webb Space Telescope's first images
The first images from the James Webb Telescope have revealed never-before-seen details of the Universe.
Where stars are born
The Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula – an expanding cloud of gas, surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter and dimmer star at the at its center has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. Nebulae are where stars are born.
The invisible made visible
What might look like a glittering moutainous landscape is actually the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The Webb Telescope image reveals for the first time areas of star birth that were previously invisible.
A lens to distant galaxies
SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster that has the ability to magnify and distort the light of objects behind them. This gives scientists a deep field view into extremely distant and faint galaxy populations.
The home of millions of stars
Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. The Webb Telescope imageshows never-before-seen details like sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth grace the image.
Giant ball of gas
WASP-96 b is a huge planet outside Earth's solar system that was discovered in 2014. It is composed mainly of gas and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. The planet has about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every 3.4 days.
Where stars are born
The Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula – an expanding cloud of gas, surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter and dimmer star at the at its center has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. Nebulae are where stars are born.
The invisible made visible
What might look like a glittering moutainous landscape is actually the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The Webb Telescope image reveals for the first time areas of star birth that were previously invisible.
A lens to distant galaxies
SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster that has the ability to magnify and distort the light of objects behind them. This gives scientists a deep field view into extremely distant and faint galaxy populations.
The home of millions of stars
Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. The Webb Telescope imageshows never-before-seen details like sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth grace the image.
Giant ball of gas
WASP-96 b is a huge planet outside Earth's solar system that was discovered in 2014. It is composed mainly of gas and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. The planet has about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every 3.4 days.