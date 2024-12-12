  1. Skip to content
Inside Norway's TV Bra, run by people with disabilities

Gunnar Köhne
December 12, 2024

Norway's inclusive "TV Bra" features programming created by and featuring people with learning disabilities. The channel is available nationwide and has become so well-known that prominent politicians and celebrities appear in its shows.

