Inside Norway's TV Bra, run by people with disabilities

DiversityNorwayInside Norway's TV Bra, run by people with disabilitiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDiversityNorwayGunnar Köhne12/12/2024December 12, 2024Norway's inclusive "TV Bra" features programming created by and featuring people with learning disabilities. The channel is available nationwide and has become so well-known that prominent politicians and celebrities appear in its shows.https://p.dw.com/p/4nrF1Advertisement