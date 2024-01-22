Inside Gaza - The war and its consequences

DW reporter Mohammed Al-Kahlout lives and works in the Gaza Strip. Since the war broke out, he has been filming people’s everyday lives and the suffering and devastation around him. According to the World Health Organization, only a handful of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are in any way functional, as there is no fuel for the generators and hardly any medication. According to the UN, 1.9 of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza are now displaced within the small strip of land. Mohammed is a journalist but also a victim of this war; he and his family have to constantly flee Israeli army bombardments. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), over 80 journalists have already died in the war. On the way back from filming, rockets were fired at Mohammed's colleagues’ car. Two journalists were killed. International endeavors to negotiate a lasting cease-fire have so far failed. One of Israel's conditions is that Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, must release all hostages taken to Gaza. The longer the war goes on, the greater the concern as to whether Israelis and Palestinians can ever peacefully co-exist. Palestinian politicians, Israeli pollsters, political scientists and independent experts on international law all have their say in our documentary. Which scenarios for the Gaza Strip are being discussed, and which of them are realistic?