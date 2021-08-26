Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Click on the link below to listen to this week's edition of Inside Europe, DW's award-winning radio program, with reports and interviews from around the continent.
You can also listen to this episode of Inside Europe wherever you get your podcasts. We've available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox and all other podcast players and platforms.
Please follow/subscribe to our podcast and, if you enjoy Inside Europe, share it with a friend.
Thank you for listening!