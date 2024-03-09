Innovative ideas for combating climate change - MADE

BusinessSpainInnovative ideas for combating climate change - MADETo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessSpain09/03/2024September 3, 2024Climate casualties are rising with temperatures. How can we cool down buildings – or indeed entire cities? Sweden is showing the world how to generate energy with CO2 emissions. Could AI be a climate savior? And can power be both portable and clean?https://p.dw.com/p/4kAj4Advertisement