 Innovative designers challenge African fashion stereotypes | Lifestyle | DW | 24.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Innovative designers challenge African fashion stereotypes

Addressing established norms in African fashion, a Berlin exhibition features works demonstrating how sustainability can be found by revisiting traditional methods and crafts from the continent.

  • Diana Ejaita illustration, Tribute to Okhai Ojeikere (Diana Ejaita)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Tribute to Okhai Ojeikere

    Through her art, Berlin-based illustrator and textile designer Diana Ejaita reconnects with her Nigerian heritage. In this illustration she pays tribute to Nigerian photographer J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere (1930-2014). He was most famous for his series, spanning four decades, of black-and-white photos documenting how women in the country style their hair into intricate sculptures.

  • Architectural wig reproducing Berlin's Fernsehturn (Charles Placide/VG Bild-Kunst Bonn 2019)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Perruques d'Architecture

    Beninese conceptual artist Meschac Gaba is renowned for his installations combining African and Western cultural references. In his series "Perruques d'Architecture" (Architectural Wigs), he plays with Africa's long tradition of braiding and towering hairstyles to represent landmarks such as the Berlin TV tower.

  • Adama Paris, Shameless Afro Hair, 2019 (Mario Epanya)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Shameless Afro Hair'

    Senegalese fashion designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye is behind the label Adama Paris and knows that for African or black women, wearing their hair in its natural state has become a political statement. While she proudly does so herself, she also pushes the debate by claiming that wigs too can be an accessory to express freedom and beauty.

  • Artist stands in front of a seires of pictures at an exhibition at the Berlin Kunstgewerbemuseum | Connecting Afro Futures (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Baadaye'

    In her photographic work, artist and curator Ken Aïcha Sy from Senegal offers her visual interpretation of Afro-futurism by combining traditional codes and an imaginary narrative. Her double tryptich depicts figures symbolizing Adam and Eve, or Djissene and Awa, at different stages of life.

  • Two persons stand in front of elaborately designed textiles hanging on a wall | Connecting Afro Futures (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Seru Demb - Tey - Suba'

    Bull Doff designers modernize traditional cloth by giving it an experimental, high-fashion edge. Inspired by punk rock and by weaving patterns from various African countries, they offer a commentary on the past and the future of ancient rituals having to do with birth, death and marriage.

  • José Hendo, Signs of the Now - a designer dress in a forest (Terimelda Hendo)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Signs of the Now'

    British fashion designer José Hendo, born in Uganda, has specialized in designs using barkcloth, an ancient non-woven Ugandan fabric made from the bark of the mutuba tree. The ancient craft was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 2005, and she draws from it to address current questions on sustainability in contemporary fashion.

  • A model wearing a colorful jacket by Njola Impression (PapaShotit)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Jacket by Njola Impression

    The colors on the designs by the label Njola Impression all come from materials collected from the streets, such as abandoned flip flops. Njola plans to establish a shop with her designs within the coming year. The exhibition "Connecting Afro Futures. Fashion — Hair — Design" is on show at Berlin's Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) from August 24 to December 1, 2019.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Diana Ejaita illustration, Tribute to Okhai Ojeikere (Diana Ejaita)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Tribute to Okhai Ojeikere

    Through her art, Berlin-based illustrator and textile designer Diana Ejaita reconnects with her Nigerian heritage. In this illustration she pays tribute to Nigerian photographer J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere (1930-2014). He was most famous for his series, spanning four decades, of black-and-white photos documenting how women in the country style their hair into intricate sculptures.

  • Architectural wig reproducing Berlin's Fernsehturn (Charles Placide/VG Bild-Kunst Bonn 2019)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Perruques d'Architecture

    Beninese conceptual artist Meschac Gaba is renowned for his installations combining African and Western cultural references. In his series "Perruques d'Architecture" (Architectural Wigs), he plays with Africa's long tradition of braiding and towering hairstyles to represent landmarks such as the Berlin TV tower.

  • Adama Paris, Shameless Afro Hair, 2019 (Mario Epanya)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Shameless Afro Hair'

    Senegalese fashion designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye is behind the label Adama Paris and knows that for African or black women, wearing their hair in its natural state has become a political statement. While she proudly does so herself, she also pushes the debate by claiming that wigs too can be an accessory to express freedom and beauty.

  • Artist stands in front of a seires of pictures at an exhibition at the Berlin Kunstgewerbemuseum | Connecting Afro Futures (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Baadaye'

    In her photographic work, artist and curator Ken Aïcha Sy from Senegal offers her visual interpretation of Afro-futurism by combining traditional codes and an imaginary narrative. Her double tryptich depicts figures symbolizing Adam and Eve, or Djissene and Awa, at different stages of life.

  • Two persons stand in front of elaborately designed textiles hanging on a wall | Connecting Afro Futures (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Seru Demb - Tey - Suba'

    Bull Doff designers modernize traditional cloth by giving it an experimental, high-fashion edge. Inspired by punk rock and by weaving patterns from various African countries, they offer a commentary on the past and the future of ancient rituals having to do with birth, death and marriage.

  • José Hendo, Signs of the Now - a designer dress in a forest (Terimelda Hendo)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    'Signs of the Now'

    British fashion designer José Hendo, born in Uganda, has specialized in designs using barkcloth, an ancient non-woven Ugandan fabric made from the bark of the mutuba tree. The ancient craft was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 2005, and she draws from it to address current questions on sustainability in contemporary fashion.

  • A model wearing a colorful jacket by Njola Impression (PapaShotit)

    Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

    Jacket by Njola Impression

    The colors on the designs by the label Njola Impression all come from materials collected from the streets, such as abandoned flip flops. Njola plans to establish a shop with her designs within the coming year. The exhibition "Connecting Afro Futures. Fashion — Hair — Design" is on show at Berlin's Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) from August 24 to December 1, 2019.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


There isn't a single piece from Africa in the permanent collection of Berlin's Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts), admitted the museum's curator Claudia Banz at the press presentation of the exhibition "Afro Futures. Fashion – Hair – Design," lasting from August 24 to December 1, 2019. "But that's about to change," she added.

The new show is the first major exhibition in Germany dedicated to fashion and hairstyling of African origin. Dealing with Europe's colonial past is currently a major concern for museums, and the Kunstgewerbemuseum aims to tackle the issue directly with this exhibition.

In one sense, it's politically correct to avoid labeling artists in restrictive categories. Friederike Tappe-Hornbostel, head of communication of the German Federal Cultural Foundation, dreams of the day when focusing on a designer's African origins can be avoided altogether. "It doesn't actually matter if these artists are from Paris, Dakar or Milan," she said.

While sharing this view, Claudia Banz also underlined that "fashion is a power system" from which many designers are systematically excluded based on race or origin.

The idea behind the show was therefore to give a carte blanche to innovative, high-end designers of African origin to reclaim the narratives established by the Western fashion industry.

The artists' installations show trends including efforts to challenge stereotypes about African culture and to develop sustainable fashion. 

Read more: Plastic fantastic: Nigeria's carrier bag fashionistas 

Back in black

African dress patterns are often famously bold and colorful. Lamula Anderson, who was born in Uganda and moved to London to study fashion, tackles that stereotype head-on in her designs. "You should wear bright colors because you are dark," people around her would often say. With her label Lamula Nassuna, she decided to oppose those social norms voiced in her own community by designing black dresses, which, she says, "can be read as a statement of self-expression and opposing the norm."

Lamula Anderson and her installation (DW/E. Grenier)

You expect colors, so she goes for black: Lamula Anderson

 In their installation, Laura Tarot and Naay Sooley, a designer duo of the label Bull Doff, lend a black-and-white punk aesthetic to the traditional woven cloth that accompanies African people at important stages of their lives — the cover for a newborn baby, a wedding gown or a funeral blanket. Combining traditional weaving techniques with technology, they incorporate unusual materials such as iron, rubber tires and leather into the fabric while reproducing actual patterns from Senegal, Burkina Faso and Ghana.

Towering forms of expression

An important part of African identity the combines aesthetics and politics, hairstyling is also explored in various ways at the exhibition. These range from abstract depictions of traditional hairstyles by illustrator Diana Ejaita to the towering installations of artificial braided hair by conceptual artist Meschac Gaba. Here too, artists challenge established views within the African community.

Senegalese fashion designer Adama Amanda Ndiaye's installation plays with the fact that her hair has always been a big concern in her life. She wears her hair "nappy," which means naturally and without anti-frizz chemicals. Yet she also plays with different hairstyles by adding extensions, braids or wigs.

For an African woman, a natural hairstyle is considered a political statement as it contrasts women's efforts to conform to dominant Caucasian aesthetics by straightening their hair. Yet with her work "Shameless Afro Hair," Adama asks whether hair extensions might be considered part of the Afro hair culture too.

Read more: From hair care to racism, Afro-Germans share experiences online

The most sustainable clothes in the world

Sustainability is a concern for many designers today. It's also a key word at the "Afro Futures. Fashion – Hair – Design" exhibition. Two designers represented there impressively show how this concept can translate into truly ecological high fashion.

Artist Njola presenting her designs (DW/E. Grenier)

Trash made stylish: Multimedia artist Njola presents her designs

Ugandan multimedia artist Njola works with materials abandoned in places with poor garbage disposal such as the slums of Kampala. The idea of using trash to make new objects is not new in Africa, but the shoes, clothes, backpacks and other accessories of the Njola Impressions label, made with old tires, plastic bags and discarded flip flops, have an amazing sci-fi look while integrating references to African culture. "People love the designs. It's a new thing, it's a new style," Njola told DW. She mentioned for instance the people's reaction when star politician and musician Bobi Wine brought one of her bags made of tires to the parliament: "Everyone was shocked: Rubber in the parliament — but in a good style!"

She and her Njola Recycling Initiative team also get jobless school drop-outs involved in the project. In workshops, they clean streets, collect materials to the sound of music and learn traditional weaving methods that are being forgotten by the younger generations. "We use fashion as a voice to solve community problems," she said.

Another activist for sustainability in the fashion industry whose work is showed at the exhibition is José Hendo. The London-based Ugandan designer criticizes the dumping of second-hand clothing from America and Europe to Africa by integrating elements such as used jeans in some of her pieces.

designer José Hendo and her barkcloth designs (DW/E. Grenier)

Afro-future is sustainable with barkcloth, believes designer José Hendo

More importantly, Hendo's search for sustainable alternatives has led her to rediscover an ancient method from her homeland with a promising future in the current environmental crisis. The fabric called barkcloth is a kind of leather made out of the bark of the mutuba tree: "And when you take the bark off the tree, it regenerates another bark. So you can harvest every year, up to 60 years plus," she told DW. "For me, as an eco-sustainable fashion designer, that's the most exciting thing I've ever heard of, and I cannot stop screaming and shouting about it. I want to share it with everyone!"

 

DW recommends

Afro.Germany  

African-American fashion magazine 'Ebony' photos on show in Berlin

US magazines "Ebony" and "Jet" have influenced generations of black Americans. Former president Barack Obama is no exception. An exhibition in Berlin shows treasures from the archive of the magazine's publisher. (30.04.2019)  

From hair care to racism, Afro-Germans share experiences online

Two 20-somethings in Germany launched krauselocke.de, a site they say is the country's first online portal for Afro-German haircare and cultural concerns. For many, it's more than a website - it's a roadmap to identity. (18.12.2013)  

Plastic fantastic: Nigeria's carrier bag fashionistas

Several African countries have banned plastic bags to reduce waste and protect the environment. But in Nigeria, where plastic bags are still legal, a group of women is turning waste plastic bags into fashion accessories. (12.05.2017)  

Uganda's Bobi Wine confirms intention to run for president

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine tells DW he and his team are ready to take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni to restore freedom of expression to the country. (10.04.2019)  

'All this junk gets dumped in Africa': how to make eco art from rubbish

Kenyan artist Kioko Mwitiki’s life-sized scrap metal sculptures won him global acclaim. He tells DW about his art's impact, scavenging and environmental challenges facing Africa as it becomes the 'factory of the world.' (16.06.2017)  

Defining Black art in the age of Black Power

What was the role of the African-American artist in the 1960s and 70s? A new exhibition at London's Tate Modern explores the many answers to this complex question. (12.07.2017)  

'Made black,' examines Afro-German identity in Nazi Germany

What is identity, and who has the right to define us? English Theatre Berlin poses these questions in the production, "Schwarz gemacht," an exploration into the Afro-German experience in 1938 Berlin. (12.03.2014)  

I'm German. What else?

"Where do you come from?" As an Afro-German, DW host Jana Pareigis was asked this question very often. In our film "Afro.Germany," she discusses with other people of color how they experience living in Germany. (10.03.2017)  

International Africa Festival: Artists to look out for

Once a year the great and the good from the African music scene descend on the Bavarian city of Würzburg to celebrate the diverse sounds of the African continent. Here's what this year's lineup has to offer. (01.06.2018)  

Artists take the long road to Dak'Art

The 13th edition of Dak'Art, a key contemporary African art exhibition, has opened in Senegal. Six of the artists chose to take the longest route to Dakar in a rusty yellow bus. (03.05.2018)  

William Kentridge retrospective: Africa's largest modern art museum goes beyond identity politics

South Africa's leading contemporary art museum is about to show one of the country's most beloved artists, William Kentridge. Should race still matter when it comes to art? DW's Sertan Sanderson reports from Cape Town. (22.07.2019)  

Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion

Here are some of the artists on show at the exhibition "Connecting Afro Futures. Fashion — Hair — Design" at the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Berlin. (24.08.2019)  

Related content

Ausstellung Berlin Kunstgewerbemuseum | Connecting Afro Futures. Fashion x Hair x Design

Tradition meets new ideas: Trends in African fashion 24.08.2019

Here are some of the artists on show at the exhibition "Connecting Afro Futures. Fashion — Hair — Design" at the Kunstgewerbemuseum (Museum of Decorative Arts) in Berlin.

Ausstellung Berlin | Mehr als Worte. 150 Jahre Postkartengrüße

How the postcard became a hit 150 years ago 21.08.2019

A new exhibition at Berlin's Museum for Communication celebrates the 150-year history of postcards. Here's how Germans enthusiastically adopted the medium to share important news — and the latest gossip.

Citeco - Erstes Wirtschaftsmuseum in Paris

A new museum in Paris is all about money 19.08.2019

The new Citéco museum of economics aims to make the mysteries of money comprehensible — and fun — for everyone. From art to film, there's plenty to discover between the walls of this castle-like former mansion.

Advertisement
Film System Crasher, young girl with a lollipop (Yunus Roy Imer/Port au Prince Pictures)

Germany's surprising pick for the 2020 Oscars: 'System Crasher'

A courageous decision for a courageous film: Nora Fingscheidt's debut film "System Crasher" has been selected to represent Germany at the 2020 Academy Awards. Here's why it's an unusual choice.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Rammstein Stadion Tour 2019 | HDI-Arena Hannover (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Last stop, Vienna: Highlights from Rammstein's Stadium Tour

The German hard rockers' sold-out tour is ending on Friday. Nazi concentration camp imagery, kisses supporting LGBTQ rights or a boat "welcoming" refugees: They've left more than a few strong impressions along the way.  

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Romantic Heidelberg

Heidelberg is famed as a center of Romanticism. Check-in presenter Lukas Stege explores the most picturesque spots, including the castle ruins, the old town, and the famous philosopher‘s path.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  