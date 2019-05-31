 Inmate takes guard, trainee hostage in high-security French prison | News | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Inmate takes guard, trainee hostage in high-security French prison

Special police forces were deployed to the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison where an inmate used an improvised weapon to take a guard and a trainee hostage. The prisoner reportedly has a history of holding up guards.

French police at Conde-sur-Sarthe (Getty Images/AFP/J. F. Monier)

Both hostages were freed following a standoff in high security prison in France on Wednesday, French AFP news agency reported officials as saying.

The crisis started when one of the inmates in the Conde-sur-Sarthe facility took a guard and a female trainee hostage during meal time on Tuesday. He apparently used a home-made, improvised weapon.

The Tuesday incident reportedly marks the fourth time that this particular prisoner has taken guards hostage, Emmanuel Guimaraes of the Workers Force union told Ouest-France newspaper. The alleged perpetrator has built a reputation as "professor of hostage taking" and has so far always demanded a transfer to a different prison.

Talking to BFMTV broadcaster, Frederic Eko of the SNEPAP prison personnel union said the inmate had been watched for potential Islamist radicalization.

Separately, a justice ministry source told AFP the inmate had a history of psychiatric problems. He had allegedly been convicted of robbery, rape and of the murder of a prison cellmate.

Watch video 04:49

France: the holy war behind bars

'Safe and sound'

Special police units were deployed to the prison in three helicopters, and the wing the prisoner and the hostages were in was evacuated.

Later, the AFP agency reported that the male prison guard had been freed first, followed by the female trainee. Both of them are "safe and sound" the national Prison Administration Directorate said. The prisoner has surrendered.

The authorities did not immediately say how the conflict was resolved.

Conde-sur-Sarthe is a prison housing dangerous or radicalized prisoners and inmates with behavioral problems. Earlier this year, a detainee allegedly stabbed two guards while his partner was visiting. He was subsequently wounded himself and the woman died after security units launched an assault.

dj/se (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Terror probe launched after French prisoner stabs guards

The French justice minister has alleged the female partner of an Islamist prisoner smuggled in a ceramic knife for a terror attack. Two guards were stabbed. The prisoner's partner was reportedly shot and later died. (06.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

France: the holy war behind bars  

Related content

Philippinen Soldaten IS

Dutch birdwatcher held hostage by terrorists killed in gun battle with Philippine army 31.05.2019

Ewold Horn from the Netherlands was Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf's longest-held hostage. The military said that it also killed the Abu Sayyaf commander's wife during its raid.

Frankreich | Die letzten D-Day Veteranen | Lambert

Last WWII D-Day witnesses relive painful memories 05.06.2019

World leaders will honor WWII veterans on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The ceremony is expected to be the last for many of the survivors, now in their 90s. Jake Cigainero reports from Bayeux.

DFB-Frauennationalmannschaft Deutschland-Chile

Lea Schüller: The goals to lead Germany to glory 07.06.2019

Easygoing and dangerous in front of goal: the young striker is the new hope for Germany ahead of the Women's World Cup in France. Can her goals lead Germany to the title in France this summer?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  