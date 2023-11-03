How dangerous are shingles or eye infections? Why are fungal infections on the rise? What vaccinations do you need? How can we boost our immune system? An issue about pathogens and how we can protect ourselves from them.

Image: Gerhard Leber/imago images

Do you get shingles if you had chickenpox?

You can develop shingles years after chickenpox. Rapid treatment is important to avoid serious complications. A vaccination is also available. So who should get vaccinated?

Image: DW

How do you get hepatitis?

Hepatitis damages the liver. It can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer. The viruses are transmitted through unclean water, unprotected sex, or poor hygiene with syringes or needles. How can you best protect yourself?

Image: NDR

Fungal infections on the rise

Fungal infections are becoming more prevalent due to climate change. If the pathogens get into your body, for example into your lungs, this can be very problematic. There is a lack of effective drugs to tackle them.

Image: BR

Can keratitis cause blindness?

Corneal inflammation, or keratitis, can be dangerous and even lead to blindness. Contact lens wearers who don't pay attention to hygiene are particularly at risk. They are eighty times more likely to get it than others.

Image: SWR

How to boost your immune system

What can we do to strengthen our immune system so that it can successfully fight off infections? Nutrition is just as important as the right amount of exercise.

Image: Kirstin Schumann/DW

A workout to boost your immune system

The immune system benefits from exercise because it stimulates our circulation and lymphatic system. Personal trainer Tim Bertko shows us how to work up a sweat in no time with burpees.

