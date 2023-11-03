Infections
Do you get shingles if you had chickenpox?
You can develop shingles years after chickenpox. Rapid treatment is important to avoid serious complications. A vaccination is also available. So who should get vaccinated?
How do you get hepatitis?
Hepatitis damages the liver. It can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer. The viruses are transmitted through unclean water, unprotected sex, or poor hygiene with syringes or needles. How can you best protect yourself?
Fungal infections on the rise
Fungal infections are becoming more prevalent due to climate change. If the pathogens get into your body, for example into your lungs, this can be very problematic. There is a lack of effective drugs to tackle them.
Can keratitis cause blindness?
Corneal inflammation, or keratitis, can be dangerous and even lead to blindness. Contact lens wearers who don't pay attention to hygiene are particularly at risk. They are eighty times more likely to get it than others.
How to boost your immune system
What can we do to strengthen our immune system so that it can successfully fight off infections? Nutrition is just as important as the right amount of exercise.
A workout to boost your immune system
The immune system benefits from exercise because it stimulates our circulation and lymphatic system. Personal trainer Tim Bertko shows us how to work up a sweat in no time with burpees.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 03.11.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SAT 04.11.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 02:15 UTC
WED 08.11.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SAT 04.11.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 08.11.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3