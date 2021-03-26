Infection despite vaccination? Possible, but vaccinations save lives!

Again and again, there are reports that even vaccinated people get COVID-19. But this is neither a reason for indignation, nor an argument to reject vaccines. Even if someone has mild symptoms after vaccination or tests positive for the coronavirus, the vaccine remains effective. It does what it is supposed to do first and foremost: Prevent severe disease progression and death.

How effective are the currently approved vaccines?

All vaccines approved by the health authorities of the EU (EMA) and the US (FDA) have achieved high efficacy.

For example, the mRNA vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna achieve about 95 percent efficacy, while AstraZeneca's vector vaccine achieves 76 percent, according to recent data. However, this means that it is still possible to become infected after vaccination.

However, if efficacy is considered according to the severity of the course of the disease, all vaccines perform significantly better. In the event of infection, they usually prevent severe courses of the disease where people have to be put on ventilators or even die as a result of infection.

Why did COVID-19 deaths occur after vaccination?

In Germany, however, there have been some cases in which seniors in nursing homes still had severe COVID-19 courses even after vaccination, and some even died.

In the documented cases, however, the patients had become infected either shortly before or after vaccination. Thus, the vaccine did not have enough time to build up sufficient immune protection in the patients.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's central institute for infectious diseases, writes that two circumstances in particular can still lead to illness after vaccination — if the infection occurred shortly before vaccination or in the days immediately after vaccination. The reason? To build up immunity, the body needs about two weeks. Full protection is achieved only after the second vaccination and a two-week period following it.

What does sterilizing immunity or functional immunity mean?

Doctors distinguish between sterilizing and functional immunity. Sterilizing means that a vaccinated person can no longer infect anyone. The first evaluations of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine from Israel showed that people who had been vaccinated twice had a 92 percent lower risk of infecting other people.

In this respect, at least with this vaccine, it is safe to speak of a fairly high sterilizing immunity against the most common coronavirus variants. Conclusive figures are not yet available for all vaccines, but the values for other vaccines are likely similarly high.

Nevertheless, only when there is clear evidence that vaccinated individuals cannot infect others, or when a sufficiently high herd immunity has been achieved, can authorities exempt vaccinated people from obligations to wear masks or ease distancing rules, for example. However, we have not yet reached that point.

In contrast, all vaccines have been shown to provide functional immunity, i.e. they prevent or reduce the risk of severe symptoms. And even in the rare cases of disease, they significantly shorten the course of the disease.

How long does a COVID-19 vaccine protect against infection?

So far, there is no clear answer to this question for any of the vaccines. Before the vaccines were approved, researchers determined how safe they are. Phase III vaccine development then focused on functional efficacy.

But only with time will we learn how long immunity from the vaccines lasts. That's why the period after vaccines are licensed is also known as Phase IV of vaccine development. We are now in the middle of this phase. Reliable statements about the duration of immunity will only be possible after several months or even years.

What are the effects of mutations and variants?

Different vaccines respond differently to different mutations. Vaccine developers are concerned, for example, about the P.1 variant found in Brazil, which has infected numerous people even though they have already been infected or vaccinated. The South African variant B.1.351 can also infect people even though they have been vaccinated. Medical experts were able to prove this, for example, with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But here, too, physicians assume that the vaccines will at least lead to milder courses of the disease and reduce the number of patients who require intensive medical treatment.

This also has to do with the fact that immunity consists of two components — antibody immunity against the spike protein, in which individual components can mutate, and T-cell immunity, which continues to protect even when the antibodies are no longer as effective.