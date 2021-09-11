Visit the new DW website

Ines Pohl

Ines Pohl will become the Washington bureau chief for DW in July 2020. Pohl served as the editor-in-chief of DW from 2017-2020.

Ines Pohl will become the Washington bureau chief for DW in July 2020. Pohl served as the editor-in-chief of DW from 2017-2020. During her three-year tenure, she focused on increasing DW's social media presence and the exclusive content of all 30 language services. She joined DW in 2015 as a correspondent in the Washington bureau. As a journalist, she is particularly interested in questions of democratic legitimacy and transition, and is passionate about human rights and the role of democratic structures in developing countries. Pohl is a strong advocate for using social media to enhance the connection between audiences and journalists in the digital age. She was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University in 2005 where she spent the year focused on immigration and the impact of religion and leadership. She currently serves on the board of trustees for “Reporters without Borders” and “Youth Against AIDS”. From 2009-2015, Pohl was the editor-in-chief of Die Tageszeitung “taz," a national daily German newspaper, where she launched a new weekend edition and restructured www.taz.de, now one of Germany's most popular news sites.

Vor einem der brennenden Zwillingstürme des World Trade Center in New York weht eine US-Nationalflagge am 11.9.2001. Zwei Flugzeuge sind an diesem Morgen kurz hintereinander in die Türme des World Trade Center gerast. Bei den schweren Explosionen wurden wahrscheinlich außer den Insassen der Maschinen zahlreiche Menschen innerhalb der beiden Wolkenkratzer getötet. Das FBI geht dem Verdacht nach, dass es sich um einen gezielten Anschlag von terroristischen Selbstmord-Attentätern handelt. Die oberen Teil der Wolkenkratzer gingen nach Explosionen in Flammen auf. Wrack- und Gebäudeteile der 411 Meter hohen Zwillingstürme flogen auf die Straße.

Opinion: A symbol of the US' decline as a world power 11.09.2021

September 11, 2001, marked a historic turning point. Twenty years later, the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan is a sign that the erstwhile global policeman wants to put domestic policy first, says DW's Ines Pohl.
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Opinion: The US has failed in Afghanistan 15.08.2021

The withdrawal of US troops and the seizure of power by the Taliban plunge Afghanistan into chaos and expose a complete miscalculation on Washington's part. The US has gambled away its credibility, writes Ines Pohl.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

George W. Bush reflects on Merkel - Interview (E09) 14.07.2021

America's 43rd President invited DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl to his family's summer house in Maine. He doesn't give many interviews any more. But he made an exception to talk about "his friend" Angela Merkel - and about a shoulder massage that made headlines at the time.

Two women hold a Black Lives Matter poster as they attend a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis USA police officer, at the former airport Tempelhof in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, May 25, 2021(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Opinion: Derek Chauvin's sentence is not enough 26.06.2021

Never before has a white police officer in the US been punished as severely as Derek Chauvin for the murder of a Black man, George Floyd. But it's far too early to speak of a systemic change, says Ines Pohl.
26.08.2020, USA, Washington: Das Weiße Haus wird angestrahlt, um an die Einführung des Frauenwahlrechts in den USA im August 1920 zu erinnern. Foto: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Opinion: US voting rights restrictions are a warning to all democracies 04.06.2021

New restrictive voting laws in many Republican-ruled US states are hollowing out citizens’ basic civil rights, especially those of African Americans. DW’s Ines Pohl says an existential attack on democracy is underway.
A Honduran man seeking asylum in the United States wears a shirt that reads, Biden please let us in, as he stands among tents that line an entrance to the border crossing, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Joe Biden is holding a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Monday's meeting was a chance for them to discuss migration, among other issues. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

US still offers hope to Latin Americans fleeing violence 20.05.2021

Hairdresser Cesar Moncado fled Honduras when gangs demanded protection money. He hopes to build a better future for his children in the US. Ines Pohl and Carolina Chimoy report from Miami.
SEVERN, MARYLAND - MARCH 23: Registered nurses measure vaccine doses as Maryland residents receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church March 23, 2021 in Severn, Maryland. Nearly 2.4 million vaccines have been administered in the state of Maryland to date, representing just over 20 percent of the state’s population. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Opinion: COVID lessons from the US 30.03.2021

Roll up your sleeves and get to work — the advantages of this pragmatic US mentality under the new political leadership are clear when it comes to managing the pandemic. It's a sharp contrast to Germany, says Ines Pohl.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Opinion: Joe Biden is the right US president for the moment 20.01.2021

Joe Biden is the right person to address the issues faced by a profoundly divided nation, writes DW's Ines Pohl. But are the challenges too big for the new US president?
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Opinion: After Capitol riot, Congress must impeach Trump 11.01.2021

Donald Trump spent four years creating the conditions for the storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC. He must be prevented from running for office ever again, DW's Ines Pohl writes.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Opinion: Donald Trump's mob rule 07.01.2021

Donald Trump and his enablers are to blame for the mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington. The end of his time in power can't come soon enough, writes Ines Pohl.
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Opinion: What now, America? 24.12.2020

Donald Trump may be on his way out — but there will be no easy way back to political norms. It remains to be seen how the US will develop, writes Ines Pohl.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a pen to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a bill signing ceremony for H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Rick Wilson on Republicans after Trump: I'm worried about 'more competent' version 23.12.2020

The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson offers a very bleak outlook into the future for Republicans after four years of Donald Trump. In an interview with DW's Ines Pohl, he predicts the emergence of a third party in the US.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US Vice President Kamala Harris: A woman for America's future 07.11.2020

Kamala Harris has become the first woman elected as US vice president — and the first Black person as well. Could she someday become president? A political profile by Ines Pohl.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Opinion: A new US president — but no winner 07.11.2020

The anti-democratic spirit of Trump's destruction has not disappeared with Biden's victory. Domestically, the US is facing difficult times. But its foreign policy is becoming increasingly predictable, says Ines Pohl.
Bertica Cabrera Morris lebt seit über 50 Jahren in den USA. Ihre Eltern flohen aus Kuba, nachdem ihr Besitz enteignet wurde. Alle Rechte Ines Pohl Stichworte: USA, Wahlen 2020, Trump, Latinos, Florida

A Florida Latina wants to give Donald Trump 4 more years 04.11.2020

Latino voters helped deliver Trump's Florida win. In voicing support for the president, some descendants of wealthy Cuban exiles spread the fear that his challenger, Joe Biden, flirts with socialism, Ines Pohl reports.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Opinion: Democracies need honest, fact-based debate 02.11.2020

After nearly four years of Donald Trump, there is little room left for objective reporting and political discourse backed by facts. If nothing changes, the US risks breaking apart, says Ines Pohl.
