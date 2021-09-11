Ines Pohl will become the Washington bureau chief for DW in July 2020. Pohl served as the editor-in-chief of DW from 2017-2020.

Ines Pohl will become the Washington bureau chief for DW in July 2020. Pohl served as the editor-in-chief of DW from 2017-2020. During her three-year tenure, she focused on increasing DW's social media presence and the exclusive content of all 30 language services. She joined DW in 2015 as a correspondent in the Washington bureau. As a journalist, she is particularly interested in questions of democratic legitimacy and transition, and is passionate about human rights and the role of democratic structures in developing countries. Pohl is a strong advocate for using social media to enhance the connection between audiences and journalists in the digital age. She was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University in 2005 where she spent the year focused on immigration and the impact of religion and leadership. She currently serves on the board of trustees for “Reporters without Borders” and “Youth Against AIDS”. From 2009-2015, Pohl was the editor-in-chief of Die Tageszeitung “taz," a national daily German newspaper, where she launched a new weekend edition and restructured www.taz.de, now one of Germany's most popular news sites.