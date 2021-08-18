Indonesia's water priest

In the Indonesian village of Bunder, rainwater is a valuable commodity. When the heavens open during the rainy season, everyone collects as much of it as they can in water tanks.

In recent years, the Indonesian government has overseen the privatization of the country's drinking water. Now, many people buy their water bottled. For Bunder, water supplies have come under additional pressure as the few springs in the area are threatened by sand mining.

But Pastor Romo Kirjito has taught his village how to collect rainwater as generations before them did — and treat it with more modern technology. Electrolysis kills microbes and raises the PH level, improving its quality.

Pastor Romo Kirjito has pioneered rainwater as a solution to expensive bottled water

Bunder has become a pioneer "rainwater community," with 80 other villages around the country now following its lead.

A film by Nicole Ris und A. B. Rodhial Falah