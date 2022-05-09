Indonesia's non-smoking neighborhood

SocietyIndonesiaIndonesia's non-smoking neighborhoodTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIndonesiaAyu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti Jakarta09/05/2022September 5, 2022Kampung Penas Tanggul in East Jakarta is a pioneer of the smoke-free village in Indonesia, where many view smoking cigarettes as part of national tradition. Can the people in this neighborhood help others give up the habit?https://p.dw.com/p/4GQXRAdvertisement