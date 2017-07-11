 Indonesia′s Mount Sinabung spews huge ash column | News | DW | 02.03.2021

News

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews huge ash column

An Indonesian volcano has erupted, spewing a huge column of ash up to 5 kilometers into the sky. People have been told to avoid the area.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption

It's thought that a large lava dome below the surface of Mount Sinabung could explode at any time

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted early on Tuesday, throwing a spectacular column of ash into the sky.

Vulcanologists said 13 separate blasts had been recorded, belching debris up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) above the island of Sumatra.

Authorities said there was no immediate danger to life or property. A 5-kilometer (roughly 3-mile) ring around the volcano has been left unoccupied over recent years.

Ash pouring off Mount Sinabung

Vulcanologists recorded 13 separate blasts as Mount Sinabung leapt to life

There has been no reported flight disruption, and no evacuation orders have been issued.

It is believed that a large lava dome beneath the surface could burst at any time, causing a large avalanche of hot clouds.

Volcanic material spewing from Mount Sinabung at Tiga Pancur village in Karo

Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010

The volcano was dormant for centuries before returning to life in 2010, when an eruption killed two people. It erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since. An eruption in 2014 killed at least 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 blast.

There are nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the "Ring of Fire" — a belt of tectonic plate boundaries that circles the Pacific Ocean.

A farmer works on a farm as Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke into the air in Karo

Officials had earlier urged people to stay at least 3 kilometers from the crater

