 Indonesia′s Jakarta hit by major power blackout | News | DW | 04.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesia's Jakarta hit by major power blackout

An electricity outage has hit most areas of the Indonesian capital and some neighboring provinces on Java island. The blackout happened two days after a 6.9 magnitude quake struck the heavily populated island.

The new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) in Jakarta (Reuters/W. Kurniawan)

Jakarta's new mass rapid transit (MRT) system had to be evacuated on Sunday after the Indonesian capital was hit by huge power cut.

The country's state electricity company PLN blamed problems at a number of power stations on Java island for the outage, which also affected several neighboring provinces.

PLN said the outage began at 11:50 a.m. local time (0450 UTC).

Read more:Indonesia matchstick factory fire kills dozens of people

The power cut caused traffic lights to go out and left trains on the single line network stuck on tracks and in stations. The MRT system only opened in March to help improve the city's horrendous traffic problems. The KRL Commuterline railway network was also affected.

Map of Indonesia

Communication services affected

Telekom Indonesia said the outage also left phone lines and internet services down or facing severe speed restrictions.

Read more: Indonesia blocking social media to 'maintain democracy'

Local media put the number of people affected by the outage at more than 30 million. Jakarta has a population of 10 million and more than three times as many people live in surrounding provinces.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the disruption might last.

The heavily populated Java island was struck by a 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday night, triggering a brief tsunami warning.

The jolt left five people dead and was felt in Jakarta, prompting many residents to run into the streets for safety.

Watch video 02:05

Jakarta residents sue government over air pollution

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Indonesian court rejects election-rigging claims from ex-general

The Indonesian top court has upheld President Joko Widodo's election victory, rejecting claims of voter fraud leveled by his opponent. The accusations sparked deadly riots in Jakarta after Widodo's victory in May. (27.06.2019)  

Indonesia sentences Frenchman to death for drug crimes

Felix Dorfin has been sentenced to death in a surprise verdict after prosecutors asked for a 20-year jail term. Indonesia has some of the world's strictest drug laws — including death by firing squad. (20.05.2019)  

Indonesia matchstick factory fire kills dozens of people

Three children were identified among the dead, Indonesian authorities said. An Indonesian official said women working at the warehouse "likely brought their kids to work." (21.06.2019)  

Indonesia blocking social media to 'maintain democracy'

Indonesian authorities have been criticized for blocking social media during violent postelection riots in Jakarta. DW asked Indonesian Communications Minister Rudiantara why he thinks the ban is necessary. (24.05.2019)  

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after powerful earthquake

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, rocking the capital, Jakarta. After initially urging people in coastal areas to move to higher ground, officials later ended a tsunami warning. (02.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jakarta residents sue government over air pollution  

Related content

Indonesien l Erdbeben - Behörden geben Tsunamiwarnung aus

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after powerful earthquake 02.08.2019

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, rocking the capital, Jakarta. After initially urging people in coastal areas to move to higher ground, officials later ended a tsunami warning.

Indonesien Jakarta Smog durch Luftverschmutzung

Jakarta residents sue government over air pollution 10.07.2019

Indonesia's capital is one of the world's most crowded cities and, increasingly, one with the worst air quality. Concerned about the hazardous smog, a group of 31 residents has filed a lawsuit against the Indonesian government.

Indonesians sue government over worsening air pollution 05.07.2019

Indonesian capital Jakarta has the worst air quality in Southeast Asia, according to a study by Greenpeace and AirVisual IQ organizations. In recent weeks, Jakarta's PM2.5 air pollution level has reached 152, which is way above the 35 benchmark considered "unhealthy" by environmentalists.

Advertisement