Indonesia's growing ambition to produce bioethanol for fuel
Ferdinand Himawan07/31/2024July 31, 2024Dreaming of becoming the Brazil of Southeast Asia, Indonesia is developing a plan to become self-sufficient in the production of bioethanol from sugar cane. The bioethanol will be mixed with fuel to produce green gasoline.