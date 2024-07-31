  1. Skip to content
Indonesia's growing ambition to produce bioethanol for fuel

Ferdinand Himawan
July 31, 2024

Dreaming of becoming the Brazil of Southeast Asia, Indonesia is developing a plan to become self-sufficient in the production of bioethanol from sugar cane. The bioethanol will be mixed with fuel to produce green gasoline.

