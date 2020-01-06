 Indonesian man described as UK′s most prolific rapist gets life sentence | News | DW | 06.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesian man described as UK's most prolific rapist gets life sentence

Prosecutors said the Indonesian student may have drugged and raped as many as 195 men. He subsequently filmed many of the rapes.

Manchester club | Reynhard Sinaga Urteil (picture-alliance/PA Wire/P. Byrne)

An Indonesian student described as "the most prolific rapist in British legal history'' has been sentenced to life in prison for drugging and raping at least 48 men.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty by a Manchester Crown Court of seeking drunken young men in bars and clubs, and then offering them a place to stay and more alcohol. Once at home, he drugged the victims with sedatives and raped them while they were unconscious. He filmed many of the assaults.

Read moreWhat is behind India's rape problem?

"You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city center wanting nothing more than a good night out with their friends," Judge Suzanne Goddard said. "One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description."

Prosecutors said Sinaga may have raped as many as 195 men. Most of the men never knew they were raped and authorities have not been able to identify 70 of the victims whose attacks were recorded.

Sinaga was arrested in 2017 after one of his victims woke up during the assault, took Sinaga's phone and gave it to police.

Reynhard Sinaga (Reuters/CPS)

Prosecutors said Sinaga's "unthreatening demeanor" allowed him to trick young men

'Twisted pleasure'

The Crown Prosecution Service said investigators found 3.29 terabytes of film of the sexual assaults, enough data for thousands of hours of video footage.

Read moreHow a gay American migrant became Germany's Mr. Bear 2020

"Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history," said deputy chief crown prosecutor for northwest England, Ian Rushton.

He "appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from re-watching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence," he said.

Sinaga claimed his mostly heterosexual victims were not unconscious, but rather were acting out his sexual fantasy and playing dead during intercourse. But prosecutors called that defense "preposterous," pointing out some of the men were snoring during the assault.

In four separate trials, Sinaga was convicted of 159 offences, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Read moreGermany's Cabinet approves ban on gay, transgender 'conversion therapy'

The outcome of those trials could not be reported until Monday in order to avoid prejudicing juries in the later cases.

The judge recommended he serve at least 30 years in prison. He is already serving 88 consecutive life sentences from the earlier trials.

Sinaga arrived in Britain from Indonesia on a student visa in 2007. He received two degrees and was studying for his PhD in sociology at the University of Leeds.

His thesis was called: "Sexuality and everyday transnationalism: South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester."

Watch video 07:36

Confronting the 'culture of silence' on sexual violence

cw/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

 

 

DW recommends

K-pop stars get prison terms for gang rape

Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were jailed for assaulting drunk, unconscious women. The high-profile case highlighted once again the dark side of South Korea's entertainment industry after a series of sex scandals. (29.11.2019)  

Jakarta police arrest 141 in raid on Indonesia gay club

Police in Jakarta have detained 141 men after raiding a gay club. The arrests are the latest step in what some have called a campaign against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Indonesia. (22.05.2017)  

Why is homosexuality still taboo in many African countries?

With Zambia imprisoning two men to 15 years for gay sex and Uganda detaining LGBTQ+ activists, the African continent is a difficult place for homosexuals. Why is that? (04.12.2019)  

What is behind India's rape problem?

A number of rape cases in India in the past few months have put a spotlight on the issue of gender-based attacks in the country. Experts say deep-seated patriarchy has created a "second-class" status for women in India. (19.12.2019)  

Bangladesh: Protest over student rape — activists demand justice

Over 1,000 people gathered in Dhaka to demand justice for rape victims in Bangladesh. On Sunday night a student was raped and violently assaulted near the university campus. (06.01.2020)  

US ambassador to Zambia recalled over gay rights row

Diplomat Daniel Foote said Zambia was risking "degradation of your own citizens rights." The ambassador had angered the Zambian government after criticizing the imprisonment of a same-sex couple. (03.01.2020)  

How a gay American migrant became Germany's Mr. Bear 2020

Growing up in Tennessee, Bryson Kelpe would often have to hide his identity as a gay man. But everything changed when he moved to Cologne, Germany, in July with his husband and let his bear beard grow. (03.12.2019)  

Germany's Cabinet approves ban on gay, transgender 'conversion therapy'

The German Cabinet approved a bill to ban the advertising or offering of "conversion therapy" to transgender and gay people. The proposed legislation was expanded to include 16- to 18-year-olds. (18.12.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Confronting the 'culture of silence' on sexual violence  

Related content

Bangladesch Proteste gegen Vergewaltigung

Bangladesh: Protest over student rape — activists demand justice 06.01.2020

Over 1,000 people gathered in Dhaka to demand justice for rape victims in Bangladesh. On Sunday night a student was raped and violently assaulted near the university campus.

Rape as a weapon of war in DRC 23.12.2019

It's widespread and yet no one dares talk about it - especially not the victims. Sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a problem made worse by the fact that women are shamed into silence.

Indien Protest gegen der Vergewaltigung einer Studentin in New Delhi

What is behind India's rape problem? 19.12.2019

A number of rape cases in India in the past few months have put a spotlight on the issue of gender-based attacks in the country. Experts say deep-seated patriarchy has created a "second-class" status for women in India.

Advertisement