Indonesian foreign minister cancels Myanmar trip over outcry

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has cancelled a visit to Myanmar following opposition to visiting the country, where the army recently seized power in a coup, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"After taking into account the current development and the input of other ASEAN countries this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a news briefing.

Retno has been touring member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to seek a common stance on the February 1 military coup in Myanmar, which has sparked nationwide street protests and international condemnation.

Retno is also scheduled to visit Thailand on Wednesday, as part of her ASEAN tour to discuss the situation in Myanmar. It's conceivable that she might see Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister there, as a Thai government source told Reuters that Munna Waung Lwin had traveled to Thailand for talks.

Protesters call for cancellation

Myanmar activists opposed to the coup had urged Retno to cancel the trip, which was scheduled for Thursday, saying that it would legitimize the military government.

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied outside the Indonesian embassy building in Yangon on Tuesday, after media outlets reported that Indonesia was seeking an agreement with other ASEAN members to agree on a proposal regarding new elections in Myanmar.

Demonstrators demanded that the votes they cast in November be recognized, instead of holding a new election.

The plan centered on the member states sending monitors to ensure the generals follow up on their promise to hold fair elections. Faizasyah said, however, that such a proposal "does not exist."

"That is not Indonesia's position, because our focus is on how to reach a peaceful settlement in Myanmar that is inclusive and involves all parties," Faizasyah said.

The military has not offered a time frame for a new election, but imposed a one-year state of emergency when it seized power, so the vote would likely be after that if it does take place.

The move to cancel Retno's trip came as Myanmar prepared for more street protests against military rule. This week saw large rallies and a general strike on Monday to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Indonesia is the most populous country in ASEAN, which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

