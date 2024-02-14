  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineIndonesia
PoliticsIndonesia

Indonesian elections: Subianto headed for landslide victory

Kaukab Shairani
February 14, 2024

Current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto seems set to be Indonesia’s new president. Some have criticized the former general’s ties to the dark days of dictatorship, but others say it's time to focus on a brighter future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cPHF
Skip next section Similar stories from Indonesia

Similar stories from Indonesia

A woman wearing a broad-brimmed hat stands chest-deep in water as she tends to her fishing pots.

An Indonesian village adapts to life on sinking land

Meet the residents of Timbulsloko, a tiny coastal village on the island of Java that's being swallowed by rising tides.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 7, 202402:49 min
Hand drop granulate (probably of Wolbachia bacteria) into a bucket with water.

Fighting mosquitoes with mosquitoes

The fight against dengue fever has a new weapon, namely mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria.
ScienceNovember 24, 202302:41 min
App für Lebensmittelabfälle in Indonesien

Indonesian app tackles food waste problem

An app could reduce Indonesia's food waste.
Food SecurityAugust 22, 202302:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Show more