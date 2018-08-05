Indonesia withdraws tsunami alert after powerful earthquake hits Lombok

An earthquake measuring 7.0 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.

After initially issuing a tsunami warning in response to the quake, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency withdrew the alert.

Shortly after the quake Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, warned during a TV interview that residents should to move inland.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," he told viewers.

In Mataram, Lombok's main city, residents described a strong jolt that sent people fleeing out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP news agency.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground. A least 14 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial rumble.

The quake comes a week after a 6.4 quake killed 17 people on the vacation island which is just east of Bali.

Bali and Lombok are mountainous vacation islands known for their pristine beaches. Due to the perpetual threat of earthquakes, buildings on the two islands are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

bik/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)