 Indonesia withdraws tsunami alert after powerful earthquake hits Lombok | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Indonesia withdraws tsunami alert after powerful earthquake hits Lombok

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has prompted Indonesian officials to issue a tsunami warning for Lombok. A deadly quake rocked the same area a week ago.

Indonesien President Joko Widodo meets victims of last week's earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 7.0 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.

After initially issuing a tsunami warning in response to the quake, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency withdrew the alert.

Shortly after the quake Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, warned during a TV interview that residents should to move inland.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," he told viewers.

In Mataram, Lombok's main city, residents described a strong jolt that sent people fleeing out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP news agency.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground. A least 14 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial rumble.

The quake comes a week after a 6.4 quake killed 17 people on the vacation island which is just east of Bali.

Bali and Lombok are mountainous vacation islands known for their pristine beaches. Due to the perpetual threat of earthquakes, buildings on the two islands are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

bik/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Indonesien Erdbeben auf Ferieninsel Lombok

Deadly earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island 29.07.2018

At least 14 people have died on the island, with a large number of buildings destroyed. The island is popular with tourists.

Indonesien Lombok Vulkan Rinjani

Hikers rescued on Lombok volcano after Indonesia earthquake 31.07.2018

Hundreds of hikers were stranded on an active volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok when a powerful earthquake triggered landslides in the area. Rescue personnel reached the walkers with the use of helicopters.

Karte Alaska Erdbeben 23. Januar 2018 ENG

Powerful Alaska earthquake, tsunami warning issued but later lifted 23.01.2018

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning in the US state and parts of Canada, which has now been lifted. The epicenter of the quake was detected east of Chiniak Island.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 